The candidates are set for Fenwick Island’s town council election in August. There are four incumbents and four challengers running in this year’s election.
The deadline to register as a candidate was Wednesday, June 23, at 4:30 p.m.
Seats up for grabs this year are those currently held by Mayor Eugene Langan, Vice-Mayor Richard Mais and Council Members William Weistling Jr. and Mitchell Houser Sr. All four incumbents are seeking re-election. Challengers are Janice Bortner, Paul Breger, Natalie Magdeburger and Jacqueline Napolitano.
Bortner is a non-resident property owner; the other seven are residents of Fenwick Island. Magdeburger is the daughter of current Council Member Vicki Carmean.
The election will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Fenwick Island Town Hall on Coastal Highway. Absentee ballots are available by filing an affidavit with the town.
For more information, contact Town Clerk Raelene Menominee, Fenwick Island Town Hall, 800 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island 19944, or call the town office at (302) 539-3011.