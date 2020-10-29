Days after a marathon Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABCC) hearing on a liquor license for the new Fenwick Shores hotel, the Fenwick Island Town Council continued to hear objections to the way the Town handled the hotel’s construction-related approvals.
At a teleconference meeting on Oct. 23, many of the same property owners who had spoken at the seven-hour ABCC hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 20, again voiced their displeasure — some going so far as to ask the council to revoke the hotel’s occupancy permit.
Jacque Napolitano, whose property sits directly east of the hotel, expressed concerns about the letter of compliance sent to hotel owner Spiro Buas by Town Manager Terry Tieman. Napolitano said the approval process regarding the hotel was “not transparent” and asked the Town to rescind the compliance letter “immediately, please.”
Council Member Vicki Carmean also said the Town should consider rescinding the letter, which indicated that the hotel had met all necessary rules and regulations regarding its opening.
“We’re going to be in a terrible situation with the restaurant,” Carmean said, referring to the pool-side bar and café planned for the hotel’s outdoor pool. She said the hotel’s occupancy letter stipulates that the bar not be open to the public — only to hotel guests.
“The council should step in and do the right thing,” Carmean said.
Fenwick Island Mayor Eugene Langan, in an interview after the ABCC hearing, said the Town had followed all the correct procedures in issuing the occupancy permit for the Fenwick Shores.
Buas, by telephone during the Oct. 23 meeting, said he felt the Town should limit public participation further than its current 30-minute time block at each council meeting, with speakers limited to two minutes each. Buas suggested the council allow public participation at every other monthly meeting, rather than at each one.
He thanked those who had supported his application at the ABCC hearing and said, “I wish there was something I could do to bring everybody together.
Fenwick property owner Richard Benn called the two-minute limits on public participation “tyrannical” and said “the community has been told all along that these were amenities for hotel guests,” adding that he felt Buas had not communicated the same commitment at the ABCC hearing.
Another property owner, Amy Kyle, said her take-away from the ABCC hearing was “a lot of information that came out of that is different from what we had heard or been told before. It’s troubling that we don’t get all the information when it’s being reviewed,” Kyle said, adding that she agreed the occupancy permit should be revoked.
In other council business at the Oct. 23 meeting, Langan announced that the deadline for applications for assignments to town committees would be extended to Oct. 31 because the original application was missing two committees.
The council also approved a contract for beach concessions — umbrella and chair rentals — awarded to Steen’s Beach Service. The $4,000 contract runs from May 2021 to December 2023. The former contract, also to Steen’s, was for $3,212.
The next Fenwick Town Council meeting will be Friday, Dec. 4, at 3:30 p.m. There will be no meeting in November because of the Thanksgiving holiday.