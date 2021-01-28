Fenwick Island’s Town Council has given its police chief the go-ahead to join a program through which the town could obtain surplus equipment — ranging from socks to vehicles — free of charge.
Police Chief John Devlin told the council at their Friday, Jan. 22 meeting that through the Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO), his department can search “the entire East Coast” for equipment they might need. Applications for the equipment are completed by the state, Devlin said.
He told the council he has received approval for four vehicles, including a Hummer vehicle, a pickup truck and a four-wheel-drive, off-road vehicle. He said there is also a possibility the town could obtain another backhoe for its maintenance department through LESO.
Of the Hummer, Devlin pointed to several severe weather events, including Hurricane Sandy and a snowstorm in 2010 when employees couldn’t get to work so state emergency officials sent a Hummer to work. During Sandy, he said, National Guard troops were not able to respond to high-water areas on the bayside because they lacked the proper vehicles.
Devlin said the truck would be useful for maintenance employees so that they can each have their own vehicle, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when sharing vehicles is not ideal.
He told the council the only “downside” to acquiring the vehicles is that the town then shoulders operation and maintenance costs for them, “but that’s going to be minute” compared to the advantages the town will receive from having the equipment when they need it.
Storage of some of the vehicles might present a challenge, Devlin admitted, but said off-site storage should be available at a variety of locations. When asked how the town will know what it’s getting in terms of condition of the equipment, Devlin said “when we get there, we can inspect them.” As of now, two officers in the department are authorized to search for equipment through LESO, but Devlin said he anticipates other officers will be trained on the system soon.
“We’re not looking to gain a lot of vehicles real fast,” Devlin said, adding that obtaining a high-water vehicle would be the department’s top priority.
When the subject of the town obtaining a boat through LESO was raised, Council Member Mike Houser asked whether the anyone in the police department was qualified to pilot a boat. Devlin said he has Coast Guard certification and that “we can get others trained.”
In other business, the council heard the annual report from the town’s auditor. The town received a rating of “unmodified,” which was previously called “unqualified” and is the highest rating available. Ashley Stern of the auditing firm PKS & Company presented the report, which was accepted by the council.
“Pat yourselves on the back,” Stern said. “This is not the case in every town. It’s a huge testament to the town staff and to the council as well,” she said.
She said the town’s large jump in real estate transfer tax revenues this year presented a minor challenge for accounting purposes and noted there are “no instances of non-compliance” in the audit.