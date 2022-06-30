Fenwick Island’s Town Council has reinstated a moratorium on new hotel construction, extending the ban that first took effect in 2016.
The moratorium was last extended in 2020 for a period of two years, to expire on July 24.
“My personal opinion is that we need to extend it again,” council Secretary Natalie Magdeburger said at the Friday, June 24, town council meeting. “We’ve got several competing issues going on that we need to address,” Magdeburger said.
She continued that she feels the Town should examine the issues that would come up with new hotel construction “outside of COVID,” which has changed the landscape of the resort economy and the construction industry in the past two and a half years.
Magdeburger pointed out that the town currently has three hotels, including the Fenwick Shores Hotel which was built on the site of the former Fenwick Sands Hotel, opening during the height of the pandemic in October 2020.
“I don’t think we need any more hotels,” said Kimberley Espinosa, a resident of the town who, along with her husband Eric, is running for Town Council. “Why are we doing it for two years,” rather than an outright ban, Espinosa asked.
Magdeburger said the issue is “not as simple as just saying ‘let’s outlaw it,” and that such a move would have to come through the town’s Planning Commission. Property owners would have to be given an opportunity to weigh in on any such decisions, Magdeburger said.
Fenwick Island Vice Mayor Jacqueline Napolitano, who lives directly east of Fenwick Shores and fought against the hotel’s efforts to have a bar area by its outdoor rooftop pool, said she feels the extension of the moratorium is “a great way to protect our town.”
Council Treasurer Bill Rymer said that when the moratorium was put in place in 2016, a study was supposed to be done to help officials determine long-term strategies on the matter. Such a study was never done, he said, adding “that’s on us.”
Meanwhile, the town’s Planning Commission has undertaken a reboot of its comprehensive plan, which is a town’s blueprint for future development and other quality-of-life issues. Magdeburger said that process could “easily” take 18 months and that a two-year extension of the hotel moratorium is “certainly warranted; certainly wise” as the town determines its future through the comprehensive plan update.
Magdeburger said she felt the Town should examine the potential impacts of any new hotels on several areas, particularly infrastructure and safety. Mayor Vicki Carmean cited the Town’s decades-long struggle to get sidewalks along Coastal Highway. “We really need sidewalks on both sides of the highway,” Carmean said.
The extension of the hotel ban was approved unanimously by the town council.