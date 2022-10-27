Parking and traffic, in all its forms, continue to be a topic of discussion in Fenwick Island, taking up much of the town council’s recent meeting.
At the Friday, Oct. 21 council meeting, discussion continued about ways to better control traffic — be it pedestrian, bicycle or vehicle — on Bunting Avenue, the town’s only ocean-side through-street.
Council Member Richard Benn said that, at the most recent Infrastructure Committee meeting, the committee members decided the easiest and quickest way to “calm” traffic on Bunting would be to install “No Through-Street” and “Local Traffic Only” signage on side streets connecting to Bunting.
“It’s mostly to get us off of Waze and other cut-through activity,” Benn said, referring to the app used by many for directions, and which often routes drivers off of main streets at times of heavy traffic congestion.
Such a move, Benn said, would give town police officers leeway to watch for cars driving from one end of Bunting to the other to avoid traffic, “so they can pull them over and stop them.” He said the committee also felt such signage would be helpful at “stop-sign” intersections where drivers can turn either left or right onto Coastal Highway (Route 1).
“This is just mostly to stop outside traffic from using our side streets as cut-throughs,” Benn said.
Further action on the potential signage will wait until the December council meeting so that cost of signage can be investigated.
“Obviously, it’s something we’d like to implement before the summertime,” Benn said.
Council Member Ed Bishop suggested that perhaps the Town’s Pedestrian Safety Committee should take a look at all signage in the town.
“Some of the signs are just confusing,” Bishop said, “where to park, how to park… It’s ‘Parking By Permit Only,’ and right after that, you see a ParkMobile sign… Can you park, can you not park…?”
“Maybe we could use this to declutter some of our streets,” Bishop said.
Council Member Janice Bortner said the times for parking regulations to be enforced will be changing as well, and that should be included in the look at signage.
The council voted to refer the signage issues to the Pedestrian Safety Committee for further study.
In another related issue, the council also approved the elimination of a parking decal that was available for businesses doing work in Fenwick Island, such as construction workers. The Town will still allow contractors to use the existing parking decals, but sub-contractors and other workers will need to obtain parking permits, like those required for visitors.
Benn said, “I was on the Budget [Committee] for years until I realized that that decal gave you free parking in town.”
He said that, as a result, what little parking is available on side streets was often taken by those with the contractor decals.
Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said the use of the contractors’ decals for beach parking had caused the Town to lose an estimated $20,000 to $30,00 in parking revenue. “Plus, we want to have parking for our guests.”
Council Member Janice Bortner, participating in the meeting via Zoom, said later in the meeting that the Residential Committee had discussed whether the parking passes available to the general public should be decals, rather than hang tags that can be transferred between vehicles. She said the concern was that this made the tags available to too many people.
Council Member Paul Breger countered that the decision to leave the passes as hang tags was based on a feeling that “you’ve purchased it for the season,” and that the tag can only be used for one vehicle at a time, so it is not giving anyone extra use of a parking pass. Breger said the police department will monitor the tags to “see if there’s any indication the tag is being manipulated.”
The council also approved referral of a possible change in the Town’s rental tax to the Charter & Ordinance Committee. The move is being made, Benn said, because the difference between residential and commercial rental tax rates “has always been a bone of contention amongst the community,” with commercial entities paying higher rates than residential properties that are almost exclusively rented on a weekly basis.
“The thinking behind it when it was done,” Benn said, was the commercial properties are rented for 12 months a year. “Therefore, it’s a year-round revenue source, so therefore they deserve a discount on it,” he said.
Benn said the move to equalize the rates might actually reduce revenue for the Town, because weekly rentals generally are done during the 10- to 12-week summer season.
“This way we’re making it fair. We’re making it the same whether you’re residential or commercial.”
He said he is only aware of one residential property that is rented year-round but said “that person should probably be paying the lower rate.” The move would eliminate the “residential” rate and leave the existing rates for commercial, residential and hotels.
In staff-related business, Magdeburger announced that Mike Locke has been named the Town’s code enforcement and building official, in addition to his role as public works manager. The code enforcement responsibilities had been handled by Town Manager Pat Schuchman since her promotion from the code enforcement and building official position last year.
It was also announced that Town Clerk Raelene Menominee will be on maternity leave starting in November. While Menominee is out, Police Department Clerk Erin Ellinger will move over to town hall, and Patricia Andrews will fill in temporarily in the police department until Menominee returns in the spring.
Police Chief John Devlin reported that the Town’s former parking enforcement officer, Cameron Clift, has begun training at the Delaware State Police Academy. Clift will join the force as a police officer by next summer, Devlin said.
Magdeburger asked for volunteers to help plan a tree-lighting event for the town, adding that the Residential Committee is unable to assist with that due to members’ health issues. The council approved spending $300 on the event.
Minor renovations planned for the town hall have begun, with the town hall meeting room receiving a new paint job. Next will be replacement of flooring, removal of the council dais, and addition of a staff lunch room behind the current dais. Glare-reducing film will also be added to the triangular skylights in the town hall, which have been a perennial source of irritation for staff and visitors when the sun is at certain angles.
Total cost of the project is about $20,000, Schuchman said.
The council will not hold a meeting in November due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The December meeting will be held Friday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m.