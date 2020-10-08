The Fenwick Island Town Council has voted to prohibit U-turns at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Bayard Street due to concerns about safety of pedestrians.
At its Sept. 25 meeting, the council voted to pass a resolution making the change in the traffic pattern. The resolution, read by Town Manager Terry Tieman, cites studies by the state Department of Transportation and the Town’s own police department as the rationale for the change.
Council Vice President Richard Mais was the only council member voting against the resolution. Mais said he had initially supported moving the crosswalk at the intersection to the north side of Bayard but “that was quickly dismissed by DelDOT; I’m not certain why.” Mais said he thought that would have been a “more reasonable” solution than eliminating the U-turn, which he said he feared would cause traffic to back up into side streets.
Mais, who lives on Atlantic Street, said, “I probably go through that intersection more than anyone else,” adding that he has not seen any problems there.
“I also have not seen the study, or the specifics, of what DelDOT found from that,” Mais said.
“My concern is that if we prevent U-turns there, it’s going to push traffic onto Bunting Avenue and our residential neighborhoods. I think people that can’t make a U-turn are going to make a left turn and cut through Sea Shell City and the town hall parking lot,” Mais said.
He said that Police Chief John Devlin had indicated that the new flashing lights at pedestrian crossings has been an “educational process” that is ongoing and that he’d “like to see if that has an impact.”
Council Member Vicki Carmean, who chairs the town’s Pedestrian Safety Committee, said she estimates that four cars out of five in the turn lane at Bayard are making a U-turn to enter the Royal Farms parking lot.
“I don’t see where this is going to be a problem,” Carmean said. “I think this would be a real plus for the safety of pedestrians.”
Carmean said she was told by DelDOT representatives that the crosswalk could not be moved because “It’s too much trouble,” to which Mais responded, “Well, I think that’s a poor excuse.”
Carmean said there had been no pedestrian accidents in the Town this year, as of Sept. 25.
Mais asked what was different at the Bayard crosswalk from others in Fenwick Island, “other than people’s perception that there’s more traffic there? Do we have some studies to back that up?” he asked. “I don’t like taking action on some supposed study that we’ve not seen. I believe in science.”
Devlin said he believes most of the traffic making a U-turn is coming north from the Ocean City, Md., area and turning toward the Royal Farms. The police chief said he has reached out to Sea Shell City’s owners to let him know if they see an increase in people using their parking lot to turn.
“If initially we have a lot of people breaking the law, we’re going to enforce it,” Devlin said.
Council Member Mike Houser said he has had “some pretty solid positive feedback” on the change from residents on Bayard Street and Bayard Street Extended.
“I would like to see that study, though,” Mayor Eugene Langan said just before calling for the vote, which resulted in the resolution passing with all members except Mais voting in favor.