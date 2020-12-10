The Fenwick Island Town Council meeting on Friday, Dec. 4 — which had little on the actual agenda — erupted into a virtual verbal wrestling match between the mayor and a council member over past meeting minutes.
The Dec. 4 meeting was the first recent meeting for which council members met virtually — for several months the council had held its meetings in the town hall while the public participated virtually, by teleconference.
Mayor Eugene Langan started the meeting by announcing that there would be no public comment during the meeting.
“We’re not taking comments,” Langan said. “It’s very simple; there’s nothing sinister,” he said, adding that the council wanted to make sure the new meeting system worked before incorporating public comment.
Then Langan said that, because of pending lawsuits against the Town, “lawyers have advised us to keep quiet about a lot of things.
“That being said,” Langan added, “I do want to wish everyone happy holidays.”
The disagreement that ensued between Council Member Vicki Carmean and Langan was over a motion to amend minutes from the September council meeting.
The portion of the minutes in question involved comments by Carmean about ongoing issues regarding the Fenwick Shores hotel and opposition by some in the community to a bar area located by the hotel’s outdoor pool.
“The September minutes were amended and approved in a proper fashion during the October meeting,” Carmean said in a prepared statement. “…And now you are attempting to make further comments about a discussion topic that was not even listed in the September agenda?”
Carmean also accused the remainder of the council members of meeting in private after a recent council meeting. She said she had waited outside the town hall for about an hour after that meeting before the lights were turned off in the town hall, and she alleged that the other council members were inside talking about her.
Vice Mayor Richard Mais, however, said, “I can assure you, you were not discussed. We discussed my sister’s illness, which was getting pretty critical at that point, and we discussed college basketball.” Mais said the conversation lasted about five minutes.
Langan said he resented Carmean’s comments and called them an “attempt at revisionist history we seem to be doing — and when I say ‘we,’ I mean you,” he said. “We’re not taking orders from you,” he said.
The revision to the minutes, which Town Manager Terry Tieman said was needed because of some inconsistencies in the minutes in the transition between the former town secretary to the new one, was approved by the council 6-1, with Carmean being the sole “no” vote.
The council also voted to extend the Town’s COVID-19 policy through May 2021. Langan said the Town would post any updates to Gov. John Carney’s State of Emergency on the Town website, at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov.
Council Treasurer Gardner Bunting told the council that, due to an upswing in home sales during the pandemic, the Town’s real estate transfer tax income had also risen.
“We’re looking pretty good in that area,” Bunting said, adding that the Town took in $48,825 in October, and that the Town’s real estate transfer tax income is now sitting at about 162 percent of what was budgeted for the year. He said the Town is anticipating another $80,000 in real estate transfer taxes for the year and “there are a couple large sales still out,” which may add even more to the total intake.
The Fenwick Island Town Council’s next meeting will be Friday, Jan. 22, at 3:30 p.m.