Note: this article contains updated information to reflect the posting of a special meeting of the Town Council for Friday, Aug. 20.
The results of the Saturday, Aug. 7, Fenwick Island Town Council election left four incumbents stunned as a group of four challengers swept the top vote totals. Meanwhile, one question has yet to be answered: who will fill the positions of mayor and vice mayor.
Both Mayor Eugene Langan and Vice Mayor Richard Mais were defeated in the election, leaving it to the four new council members — Janice Bortner, Paul Breger, Natalie Magdeburger and Jacqueline Napolitano — as well as incumbents Gardner Bunting, Vicki Carmean and Bernie Merritt, to nominate new council officers, including mayor.
The vote totals in the Aug. 7 were:
- Natalie Magdeburger, 377
- Janice Bortner, 360
- Jacqueline Kay Napolitano, 349
- Paul Breger, 340
- Richard Mais, 297
- William Weistling Jr., 294
- Mitchell “Mike” Houser, 274
- Eugene Langan, 252.
Traditionally, a special organizational meeting is called between the election and the next regular council meeting, which is held the fourth Friday of every month at 3:30 p.m. As of Coastal Point press time mid-week, no date had been set for the organizational meeting.
On Friday, Aug. 13, however, the organizational meeting was posted on the town's web site. It will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 in the Town Hall. The agenda includes swearing in of newly elected council members by town Secretary Bernie Merrit, a "10-minute recess for photos and transition" and the election of council officers.
The only mention of the council reorganization in Fenwick Island’s town code specifies that such a meeting cannot be held sooner than seven days after the election, ostensibly because the meeting would need to be advertised at least one week in advance, in accordance with open-meeting laws.
Magdeburger said Wednesday that she is in a “debate” with Town Solicitor Mary Schrider-Fox over when the council members’ terms begin and end.
“It’s been like pulling teeth,” she said in reference to efforts to have a meeting set for the organization of the council following last Saturday’s election. She said she was told “that was a decision for Gene Langan to make.”
As of the Coastal Point press deadline Wednesday afternoon, neither Langan nor Schrider-Fox had returned phone calls asking for clarification, nor had Town Manager Terry Tieman.
Magdeburger said she and the other candidates have taken the position that the current council members’ terms end when the election results are certified by the Town’s Board of Election, which occurred Monday, Aug. 9.
She expressed frustration that the current council seems to be waiting to hold the organizational meeting until the scheduled council meeting, which is more than two weeks away.
“They don’t have the authority to do that,” Magdeburger asserted.
The four challengers easily defeated the incumbents in the hard-fought election, during which the challengers accused incumbents of bending to the will of town business owners to the detriment of residents, lack of transparency in governing, and unwillingness to listen to the concerns of residents. The incumbents, meanwhile, charged that the challengers misrepresented Town decisions in a series of advertisements and other forms of communication.
Major issues in the election included the battle over a pool bar in the new Fenwick Shores hotel. Although town code prohibits outdoor bars, the town council did not take a position on the hotel’s application to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for a liquor license for a small bar on the rooftop pool deck. The hotel’s owner, Spiro Buas, has appealed the ABCC’s denial of a variance for the outdoor bar, with an appeal hearing set for Aug. 17.
The Town’s handling of the pool bar is also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit, spearheaded by Napolitano, who lives directly behind the hotel.