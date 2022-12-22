The Fenwick Island Town Council has advanced yet another version of a commercial parking ordinance that has brought opposition from town business owners in recent months.
Introduced at the council meeting on Friday, Dec. 16, the new version of proposed Ordinance 160-10 removes a ban on parking in setbacks. It also removes a specific square footage requirement for parking space for delivery vehicles.
A third change from the earlier version of the ordinance addresses shared parking arrangements between businesses — an idea that has been suggested as a potential solution, wherein daytime businesses could offer use of their parking areas to other businesses, such as restaurants, that are busiest in the evening.
According to the new proposal, 15 percent of a business’ required parking spaces could come from such agreements with other businesses. The newly revised ordinance does not change the originally proposed increase in required parking spots from one per 100 square feet of patron to one per 50 square feet of patron area.
The first reading of the new ordinance passed by a vote of 7-0. Council Member Richard Benn said he was voting in favor of it, despite his feeling that “I don’t think it goes quite far enough.”
Council Treasurer William Rymer said, “I really like the changes,” and he supported what he characterized as “compromise” within the new ordinance.
Several business owners, however, voiced their continued opposition. Paula Mumford, an owner of Warren’s Station restaurant, told the council at the Dec. 16 meeting that “this ordinance upsets me to no end.” Mumford said she felt town businesses “are being punished because one restaurant has a parking problem. I do not feel that there is a parking problem in Fenwick.”
“I wish I could say I appreciate all the hard work you have put into this,” Mumford said. “But we had a new restaurant put in next to us several years ago, and we had a parking issue with them. And we resolved it together,” she said, adding that the problem is “no longer an issue.”
“I think we need to give a little time to this, to see how Matt’s Fish Camp does next year or the year after that,” Mumford said, referring to the restaurant that took over the former Ropewalk property and had purchased additional property to add more parking.
Tim Collins, longtime resident and owner of the Southern Exposure clothing store on Coastal Highway, said he had difficulty responding to the new ordinance at the Dec. 16 meeting because he was seeing the proposed changes for the first time.
Collins said he felt “there doesn’t seem to be a differentiation made for the different types of restaurants,” maintaining that, in general, a take-out breakfast spot would need fewer spots than a sit-down restaurant.
“It appears to me what’s happened here is there’s some compromise and some changes in the formula, but it’s still a formula that’s being applicable to all, which I don’t think works,” Collins said.
He said he feels the new ordinance is geared toward larger restaurants and other businesses, to the potential detriment of smaller businesses.
“I think it needs more fine-tuning,” Collins said of the proposed ordinance.
Also speaking in opposition to the ordinance was Richard Abbott, attorney for Joseph Balsamo, owner of the former Dairy Queen site. Balsamo has complained for months that the proposed changes are preventing him from moving forward on a plan for a new business on the site.
Although she initially told Abbott that he could not speak at the meeting because he does not own property in the town, own a business there or hold a business license in the town, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger then allowed him to speak, while clarifying that she was not creating a precedent by doing so and informing Abbott that he is welcome to speak at public hearings as a representative of a client, going forward.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Abbott said of the proposed ordinance.
He said Magdeburger’s comparisons of Fenwick Island ordinances with those of Sussex County and Ocean View are disingenuous because the three entities are like “apples and oranges” when it comes to demographics.
Town resident Jay Ryan spoke via Zoom in favor of the ordinance change, citing “cars all over the place” on residential streets because of overflow from nearby restaurants. He also called a residential lot, used by Fenwick Shores hotel owner Spiro Buas as employee parking, a “dump.”
Magdeburger defended the proposal, saying “most of our businesses have been here for a long time,” and were built when parking requirements were more strict than they are currently.
“Our forefathers were very concerned about over-commercialization,” she said. “That was the reason they incorporated” the town, she added.
She also defended the proposal from criticism that it makes it hard for a business that wants to rebuild or undertake a “substantial renovation” that would change the structure’s footprint.
“We really, really hope that our business community will see fit to get it resolved,” Magdeburger said of the parking controversy, emphasizing that she feels cooperation between businesses will be a major factor in the success of all businesses in town.