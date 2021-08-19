Fenwick Island’s new town council members will be sworn in during a special meeting set for Friday, Aug. 20. The council will also select the Town’s new slate of council officers, including mayor, vice mayor, secretary and treasurer.
The meeting comes nearly two weeks after the Aug. 7 election in which four challengers ousted incumbents in an election that divided the town. Fenwick Mayor Eugene Langan was defeated, as were Vice Mayor Richard Mais and council members Mike Houser and William Weistling Jr.
The winners in the election were Janice Bortner, Paul Breger, Natalie Magdeburger and Jacqueline Napolitano.
The timing of the organizational meeting became a point of contention between the outgoing council members and the newly elected ones. Magdeburger said last week that she was in a “debate” with Town Solicitor Mary Schrider-Fox over when the council members’ terms begin and end. “It’s been like pulling teeth,” she said in reference to efforts to have a meeting set for the organization of the council following the Aug. 7 election.
She said she had been told “that was a decision for Gene Langan to make.” Neither Langan nor Schrider-Fox returned phone calls from the Coastal Point last week asking for clarification.
Magdeburger said she and the other candidates have taken the position that the current council members’ terms end when the election results are certified by the town’s Board of Election, which occurred Monday, Aug. 9.
She said she had been getting “pushback” from Town Manager Terry Tieman and Schrider-Fox on when the new council members’ terms begin, and that the current council seemed to be waiting to hold the organizational meeting until the scheduled council meeting, which was more than two weeks away.
“They don’t have the authority to do that,” Magdeburger asserted.
Meanwhile, one of the outgoing council members, Mitchell “Mike” Houser, offered his perspective on the election.
“The councilpersons-elect campaign record of misrepresentation and prevarication continues to burden them even prior to their swearing in,” Houser said in an email. “I have requested of the town manager, Terry Tieman, that she remove my name from all standing town committees of which I am a member, including Charter & Ordinance, Infrastructure, Budget and Environmental.
“I do not wish to be on hand to be dragged into the impending disaster emanating from the councilpersons-elect in the coming term. They won election on a campaign of “No,” devoid of a legitimate platform or facts. They lack the expertise, experience, energy, and vision to execute and maintain a necessary level of good governance,” Houser said.
“Currently, the Town of Fenwick Island is in better shape fiscally, socially and organizationally than ever in the past. With these individuals at the helm, I am deeply concerned about the well-being of the town going forward, as well as its standing among the other coastal Delaware municipalities, the county and the state,” he said.
Houser said he feels that the manner in which the newly elected council members handled the transition period is “evidence of the woeful shortfall of the councilpersons-elect” and referred to their demand to be immediately sworn in last week as “shabby performance. They are not ready for prime time,” Houser said.
The four challengers easily defeated the incumbents in the hard-fought election, during which the challengers accused incumbents of bending to the will of town business owners to the detriment of residents, lack of transparency in governing and unwillingness to listen to the concerns of residents. The incumbents, meanwhile, charged that the challengers misrepresented town decisions in a series of advertisements and other forms of communication.
Major issues in the election included the battle over a rooftop pool bar in the new Fenwick Shores hotel. Although the town code prohibits outdoor bars, the town council did not take a position on the hotel’s application to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for a liquor license. The hotel owner, Spiro Buas, has appealed the ABCC’s denial of a variance for the outdoor bar; an appeal hearing was held Aug. 17 in Milford.
The Town’s handling of the pool bar is also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit, spearheaded by Napolitano, who lives directly behind the hotel.
The organizational meeting for the council will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Fenwick Island Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.