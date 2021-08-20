Two weeks after a town election that was swept by four candidates seeking to oust incumbents over a number of ongoing town issues, Fenwick Island Town Council has a new slate of leaders. Meanwhile, the Town Manager and Town Attorney have both resigned.
At the start of the Aug. 20 organizational meeting, current Mayor Eugene Langan announced that Town Manager Terry Tieman and Town Attorney Mary Schrider-Fox had submitted their resignations.
That announcement was followed by the swearing-in of new council members Janice Bortner, Paul Breger, Natalie Magdeburger and Jacqueline Napolitano.
After a short break in the meeting, Carmean gaveled the meeting back into session and announced that she was the “last person standing” from the former council, as both Secretary Bernie Merritt, who moments before had sworn in the new members, and Treasurer Gardner Bunting had submitted their resignation.
Carmean was then nominated to be the new council president, Napolitano as vice president, Magdeburger as secretary and Breger as council treasurer. Carmean noted that there is no reference in the town charter of the position of vice president, but she felt it was necessary to appoint one in case she is unable to fulfill her duties.
The council will now appoint two people to fill the vacancies left by Merritt and Bunting, Carmean said, in hopes of having the slots filled by the end of September.
The newly formed council will hold its first regular meeting on Friday, Aug, 27 at 3:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, 800 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island.