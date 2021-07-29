Four candidates running for seats on the Fenwick Island Town Council have filed a seven-point complaint with the Town’s Board of Elections. The charges listed in the complaint, filed July 23, include improper handling of absentee ballots, incomplete explanations of voting regulations and what the complaint termed a “politically motivated” memo sent to voters.
The complaint is signed by the four candidates who are challenging four incumbents in the Aug. 7 election: Janice Bortner, Jacque Napolitano, Natalie Magdeburger and Paul Breger. The incumbents running for re-election are Eugene Langan, Richard Mais, Mitchell “Mike” Houser and William Weistling Jr.
Citing Delaware Code, Title 15, Chapter 75, Subchapter IV, Section 7552, the complaint mostly addresses what the four candidates allege are absentee ballot security issues, including:
- Absentee ballot request forms not being “timely processed.” The four allege that they “have received complaints from voters that the ballot requests are not being processed for seven to 10 days.”
- Absentee ballot request forms “not being accurately processed”; the four challengers allege that several voters have been told their ballot requests were lost.
- Town employees are allegedly offering an unsecured box in the town hall as an acceptable drop-off location for absentee ballots. “All ballots should be filed in the secured ballot box,” which has been placed in an area near the police department and is monitored by a security camera, the complaint notes.
“There appears to be no chain of custody protocol for absentee ballots received in the mail,” the complaint alleges. “Ballots should be delivered by U.S. Post Office directly into the secured ballot box.”
The complaint also includes charges of a “change in rules during the election regarding the need for the absentee ballot request form ‘Notarizing Affidavit.’” It alleges that the rules were changed on July 19 so that non-resident property owners no longer need to file the notarizing document.
Also, the candidates’ complaint alleges that there is “no cogent explanation of voter rules and registrations on the town web site,” that “even knowledge the Town Manager’s office” offers regarding the voting rules is insufficient.
The complaint’s seventh and final item charges that Town Manager Terry Tieman created a “politically motivated memorandum” titled “Building Heights, Outdoor Bars, Outdoor Speakers and Shuttles” that the four challengers allege contained “misleading and inaccurate information” and was mailed to homeowners at taxpayers’ expense. “This memorandum tainted the election, providing inaccurate information,” the complaint alleges.
The letter containing the complaint asks that a public meeting be held to address it. A hearing has been set for Friday, July 30, at 2 p.m. at town hall. Mayor Eugene Langan declined to comment on the complaint, as did Tieman, who responded that it is a matter before the Board of Election.