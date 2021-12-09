Fenwick Island’s long-awaited dredging project, meant to ensure access to the Little Assawoman Bay from canalfront homes, may be a step closer to reality.
One of the key parts of the project, and one that has been challenging to solve, is the question of where to deposit the spoils from the project — the material that is dredged from the bottom of the bay.
The Town had been in discussions with the Freeman Companies about depositing the material on land on Route 54 that the developer has earmarked for townhomes. But the company has moved forward with the project faster than the dredging project has progressed, so that window seems to have closed.
Dredge Committee Chairman Bill Rymer told the council at its Friday, Dec. 3, meeting that due to “significant change” in Freeman’s plans, “They are not able to commit to us to finalizing a [memorandum of understanding] and receiving dredged materials.’
Rymer said that, although the committee has not received a “definitive no” from Freeman, the committee has decided to look for other sources for the placement of the dredged material. He said the committee has “had a conversation” with representatives of the Seatowne development, located on the bay across from the Fenwick Towers condominium, about the potential for using land there to deposit the dredge spoils.
He said Seatowne representatives had approached DNREC about five years ago regarding the potential of using dredged material to help replenish wetlands in the 19-acre community that had deteriorated due to erosion.
“Restoration is better than the creation of new wetlands,” he said, adding that, as of right now, Seatowne seems like “the best opportunity” available to the Town.
Rymer said that in order to move forward with depositing the soil on Seatowne land, surveys will have to be done. He also said the move would probably mean the Town would have to find additional funding for the dredging project. If it moves forward, Rymer said, it would be one of the first wetland restoration projects in Delaware.
The Dredging Committee expects to have proposals to review for the dredging contract itself by next month. Results from sediment sampling and archeological studies are expected within “a week or two,” he said.
One “anomaly” has been found in the south channel, he said, adding that it is “not large” and is possibly a boat anchor that will need to be dug up before the dredging project can begin.
At the same meeting, the council approved a bid by AECOM for a “resiliency study” that will help the Town find solutions to its persistent flooding issues on the bay side of town.
“Bayside flooding is the biggest challenge facing our community,” said Mayor Vicki Carmean.
Council Secretary Natalie Magdeburger said the issue was the most prevalent one mentioned in a recent survey of homeowners, and Vice Mayor Jacqueline Napolitano said that while she was campaigning this summer prior to the town council election, bayside flooding was the prevalent concern she heard from homeowners.
The study will help town officials identify specific problem areas and eventually find ways to attack the problem of bayside flooding, probably in stages. Fenwick Island has received $120,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, and Carmean said the study, which will cost approximately $49,000, is an approved expenditure for using those funds.