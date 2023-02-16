Fenwick Island’s proposed revisions to its parking requirements for businesses have been bouncing back and forth between committees and the Fenwick Island Town Council for months, and they have now been sent back to the town council for approval.
The Town’s Charter & Ordinance Committee addressed the proposed ordinance change, which doubles the required parking spaces for the commercial properties that change use or undergo substantial structural changes, at its Friday, Feb. 10 meeting. The committee first addressed the changes in the spring of 2022. The issue has also been addressed by an Ad Hoc Parking Committee and several times by the town council since then.
In that time, pieces of the proposed changes that have been altered include the elimination of requirements for specific delivery vehicle parking areas and eliminating language prohibiting parking in some setback areas.
The most contentious portion of the proposed ordinance changes — which changes the required number of parking spaces from 1 per 100 square feet of patron area to one per 50 square feet — has not changed.
The council approved the revised ordinance change at its December meeting but at the January town council meeting decided to send it back to the Charter & Ordinance Committee after hearing additional comments and objections from the business community.
During that committee’s Feb. 10 meeting, committee member Ben Waide expressed concerns that the increase in required parking spaces could put a damper on future investments in Fenwick Island’s business community,
“I’m a big proponent of Fenwick Island being a quiet resort, but I don’t want it to be a sleepy resort,” Waide said. He added that he feels businesses would be likely to limit themselves to changes in which they knew their properties could accommodate sufficient parking, and that the proposed changes would be “sending a message that we really don’t want them to reinvest” in their properties.
Another committee member, Jay Ryan, said he did not vote in favor of recommending that the town council approve the changes last spring because “I thought it was too one-dimensional.” Ryan also said he feels that if a business was willing to pay $525,000 for a “cottage” at 2 W. Houston Street and then turn it into parking for employees, “we’ve got a parking problem.”
Mayor Natalie Magdeburger, who chairs the Charter & Ordinance Committee, said the Town “incurred legal expenses to bring about a conclusion” regarding the Houston Street property, which was purchased by a limited liability company on behalf of Fenwick Shores hotel owner Spiro Buas in April 2021, according to Sussex County property records.
Town Council Secretary and Charter & Ordinance Committee Member Jacqueline Napolitano said during the latest committee meeting that “to say we don’t have a parking problem is not true. We have had one for quite some time, and the residents have spoken out about this.”
Napolitano said the parking issues have caused problems for residents of side streets, where patrons of town businesses often park.
“I think the key right now is to alleviate this.” Of the proposed changes, she said, “It’s not even stringent enough,” adding that residential properties have been subjected to “lights glaring,” from cars coming and going and “urination on their lawns” by people using residential streets for parking while visiting town businesses.
“We’ve been dealing with this for a long time,” Committee Member Roy Williams said, adding that the ordinance changes do not require that businesses provide additional parking spaces for employees. “If you don’t address it, it’s going to get worse for the residential part” of town, Williams said.
Another committee member, Ann Riley, said she “would like to see something a little more nuanced,” in the ordinance changes. Riley suggested considering language similar to what she had encountered as a business owner in New Castle County, in which businesses with unique business structures — a grab-and-go food business versus a sit-down restaurant, for example — could petition the government for a reduction in parking requirements.
Tim Collins, who owns the Southern Exposure clothing store and lives in Fenwick Island, said the parking issue “boils down to two things — the parking formula and property value.”
Collins said he believes the business community, as well as some residents, feel “the one-size formula does not fit all. I think that needs professional work, and I still don’t think that it’s viable.”
He said he blames the current state of the former Dairy Queen property — which is now in a state of partial demolition — on the way the parking formula proposals have been handled.
On the Dairy Queen property, which consists of three commercial lots, Collins said, “There’s a building that has been there 30 or 40 years. … When you can’t take that building and rehab it on the footprint that it is, and not be able to do that under this ordinance, then something’s wrong.”
Collins said that if the Balsamo family, which currently owns the property, chose to build three residential units on the property instead, there would be much more square footage covered. Collins said he feels that more residential units would generate more noise than the proposed eatery that Joseph Balsamo and his family planned.
“That’s where you’re going to lose some of your quietness,” Collins said.
“When you do an ordinance like this, it could really handcuff our investment,” said Scott Mumford, owner of Warren’s Station restaurant. “I was born and raised here,” Mumford said. “I’m always trying to do something that not only benefits myself and my family, but I’m also going to do things that benefit the town.”
The proposed ordinance changes, Mumford said, “may or may not create a bigger problem down the road.
Magdeburger said she had encouraged businesses whose lots are small to look for parking opportunities elsewhere, such as on lots where the business’ hours are different, making parking spaces available for other businesses.
She said the parking requirement changes “are not for the Tim Collinses and not for the Scott Mumfords,” but for “the people who are coming in the future.” Current businesses are exempt from the new regulations as long as they do not change their business substantially.
Committee members ultimately approved a motion to send the proposed ordinance changes back to the town council. Napolitano was the only dissenting vote.