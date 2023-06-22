Fenwick Island Police Chief John Devlin has retained an attorney and has filed a legal document in which he demands that his contract, which the Fenwick Island Town Council failed to renew in late April, be reinstated.
Wilmington attorney Thomas Neuberger filed the document, called a “demand letter,” on Tuesday, June 20. The letter, the body of which is 10 pages long, is addressed to Mayor Natalie Magdeburger and the other six council members, Bill Rymer, Ed Bishop, Paul Breger, Jacqueline Napolitano, Richard Benn and Janice Bortner.
The letter, sent to the Coastal Point by Neuberger, lays out the reasons why Devlin feels his contract was not renewed and why he feels his rights were violated by the council’s unanimous vote.
Devlin has been chief of the town’s police department since Sept. 1, 2020. He was recognized by the Town in March for his 20 years of continuous service to the department but has actually worked for the Fenwick Island squad for 23 years, having left the department and returned.
According to the June 20 letter to the council, Devlin’s duties are currently being performed by an unnamed “lieutenant.” The department’s current list of officers includes one with that rank — Lt. Brian Parsons.
The conflict between the police chief and the mayor began when Magdeburger entered the police station on the night of Sunday, April 23, while Devlin was out of town. Devlin, in a complaint filed last month with the state Attorney General and the Delaware Criminal Justice Information System (DELJIS) office, alleges that Magdeburger violated security protocol and was not authorized to enter the station unsupervised.
“The Mayor entered two different security codes on gaining entrance through two doors into the back of the Police Department, into the areas where six secure computer stations were located containing highly confidential ‘Criminal Justice Information’ relating to local and national criminal activity data and other sensitive information,” the letter states.
Magdeburger has said she had authority as mayor to enter the secure area, that she was granted permission to do so by Devlin, and that Devlin had given her the two security codes. In the letter, Neuberger characterizes those claims as false.
The letter states that state and federal laws require Devlin to “report this breach of security” to state officials, “despite the fact that the Mayor was a politically powerful person, and not just some citizen off the street.”
Devlin, the letter continues, ordered one of his officers, in his absence, to report the security breach to DELJIS and to change the two security codes. Within the next day or two, the letter states, Magdeburger demanded the officer give her the new security codes.
One week later, on May 1, Devlin was informed in writing that the town council had voted not to renew his contract. The renewal would have been the second two-year renewal that was part of a five-year contract between Devlin and the Town. His tenure as chief began with a one-year term, which was extended by two years in 2021 and was due to be extended another two years when that term expires on Aug. 31. Instead, the council opted not to renew the contract for the final two years.
“He has been sidelined since [May 1] and his duties are being executed by a lieutenant,” the letter states. It goes on to say that “the temporal causal link between the report of the security breach and this termination is unmistakable.”
Also included in the letter is background on Devlin’s employment with the Town, noting that he had received commendation from the town council in March in observance of 20 years with the department and that he scored a 48 out of 50 on his last evaluation.
Neuberger states in the letter that “after our careful investigation it appears that [Devlin’s] employment was terminated recently … after he chose to enforce the rule of law against your Mayor, who it appears has illegally had unlimited access to secure areas of the Police Department containing highly confidential and sensitive ‘Criminal Justice Information’ which is strictly protected by Delaware and federal law.”
Magdeburger forwarded along a statement to the Coastal Point on Wednesday afternoon in response to Devlin’s letter, and asked that it be published in its entirety:
“It is unfortunate Chief Devlin and his new counsel are using the media to discuss this matter. We would like nothing more than to respond and discuss the numerous discussions that occurred with Chief Devlin during the last two years. However, we will refrain from discussing personnel matters publicly at this time, as it is not in the best interests of Chief Devlin or the Town of Fenwick Island to do so.
“We can re-confirm our earlier statements regarding the allegations Chief Devlin previously made of a security breach in the police building. The Mayor entered the police building to secure a schedule so she could ride with police officers to learn more about their duties and how they were handling Route 1 safety issues. The code to the doors in the police building was provided to the Mayor by Chief Devlin, and the Mayor was escorted by two police officers the entire time she was in the portion of the building that held the computer systems. She did not request nor did she gain access to the secure computer systems. The discussion with the officers in the building was friendly, a schedule was obtained, and the Mayor left.
“Chief Devlin has not been terminated. Rather, Council unanimously decided to forgo exercising the Town’s option, per the Chief’s employment agreement, to extend his term of service for an additional two years beyond August 31, 2023. The timing of the notice, May 1, 2023, was dictated by the terms of the employment agreement. Nor have we limited Chief Devlin’s duties; to the contrary, we continue to expect him to perform his duties in a competent and professional manner, as he agreed to do, including, but not limited to ensuring that Fenwick Island has adequate police coverage. There are officers within the department who will and have endeavored to make sure Fenwick Island remains safe during the transition.
“We are actively searching for a Chief of Police and are currently conducting interviews of qualified candidates. We will notify the public once a new Chief of Police is selected.”
Meanwhile, some Fenwick Island residents have mounted a GoFundMe campaign to assist Devlin with his legal expenses. The effort is being organized by Fenwick Island resident James Simpson. As of Wednesday, June 21, 21 donors had raised $2,686, with a goal of $5,000.