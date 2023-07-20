Eight candidates for four seats on the Fenwick Island Town Council told a packed room why they should vote for them in this year’s candidate forum sponsored by the town’s homeowner’s association.
The forum, sponsored each year by FISH (Fenwick Island Society of Homeowners) clocked in at just under an hour under moderator Janet Dudley Eshbach’s watch.
As has been the case in the past few elections in Fenwick Island, the candidates have aligned themselves in blocks, doubling or, in this case, quadrupling up on campaign literature.
The three incumbents who are running — Janice Bortner, Natalie Magdeburger and Jaqueline Napolitano — are running on a platform focused on what they feel they have accomplished during their initial two-year terms. Challenger Kurt Zanelotti has thrown his hat into the ring in support of the incumbents.
Meanwhile, the other four challengers — Gary Burch, Kristy Clark, Bernie Merritt and Jim Simpson — are seeking to unseat the incumbents and are running as a group. Merritt and Simpson are familiar to many in Fenwick Island, as Merritt is a former council member, and Simpson is a frequent critic of the current council, particularly through his former Facebook page, Fenwick D Towne.
During the FISH forum, the eight candidates gave brief introductions, followed by a question-and-answer period with questions collected from the standing-room-only audience during a brief break in the program.
On the first question addressed to all candidates, as to whether they supported allowing shuttle buses in the town, all three incumbents and Zanelotti answered “no,” with Magdeburger and Napolitano referencing the ordinance approved by the current council that bans such shuttles.
Merritt said his answer would be “a definite maybe — it depends on the situation,” while Simpson answered by saying that “shuttles have to be defined — what is a shuttle and where it is,” but Dudley-Eshbach stopped him as he started to explain his position on shuttles on Bunting Avenue, the town’s main beach-side thoroughfare.
Asked whether they would support opening beach street ends at night to accommodate vehicles from businesses, Zanelotti said “possibly,” while Simpson said he would “have to look at it.” Napolitano said, “Potentially, but I’d like to hear from the public” on the matter before she made a decision. Merritt answered “yes,” if after 6 p.m., in order to help restaurants in the town. Magdeburger said there are “pros and cons” to the proposition, while Bortner answered “no,” Clark answered “yes” and Burch said he would support such a plan.
One issue all the candidates agreed on was their opposition to allowing sale of marijuana in town limits, in response to an audience question. Both neighboring Ocean City, Md., and nearby Ocean View have moved in recent weeks to prohibit issuing licenses for marijuana-related businesses inside their municipal limits as recreational use of marijuana by adults was recently legalized in both Maryland Delaware.
Another question that received laughter from the audience and a unanimous “no” from the candidates was whether they would support collaborating with out-of-town developers to provide a clubhouse or parking facility for visitors who don’t own property in Fenwick Island.
“A resounding ‘no’” was how moderator Dudley-Eshbach summed up the shaking heads of all the candidates on that issue.
Addressing any questions that might have been asked about the council’s recent decision not to renew Police Chief John Devlin’s contract, Dudley-Eshbach said, “I don’t know that this is the appropriate forum for that,” effectively shutting down any discussion of the matter.
Answering a question about how or whether they have been involved in town projects, committees or events, Zanelotti said he had attended town events and had been a member of the town’s Infrastructure Committee; Simpson said he had attended many meetings and town functions; Napolitano listed her accomplishments on the town’s Beach Committee, including bringing back Fenwick Flicks and shepherding other town events, and her membership on the Budget & Finance Committee. Merritt mentioned his work on the Dredge, Beach, and Budget & Finance Committees when he was a member of the town council.
Magdeburger, currently the town’s mayor, said she had participated in several town committees and said town events, such as the recent 70th birthday party for the town and the bonfire to benefit the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol, “are critical to keeping our family-friendly community together and giving us an opportunity to enjoy each other’s company.”
Clark said she “looks forward” to being more involved in the town, while Burch said he also had not participated in any committees but has supported town events. Bortner touted her chairmanship of the Town’s Residential Concerns Committee.
One question seemed directed at Simpson’s former Facebook page, which accused the current council of removing names from the Town’s mailing lists based on who they associated with — a charge Magdeburger denied — as well as poking fun at various council members.
“Name-calling and propaganda” was how Magdeburger characterized Simpson’s page, adding that it was “designed to create fear and rejection … and it is not what our community should be about.”
Magdeburger said the Town’s own social media page “has been very positive,” as has the incumbents’ campaign, she said.
“We live in a really beautiful place, and we should do all that we can to protect it — not just for ourselves, but for our future generations,” she said.
She said recent posts on social media had given her “a whole new appreciation for people who have been subjected to cyber-bullying. It is wrong.”
Merritt said he had also been subjected to “name-calling” when he served on the council.
“It’s not pleasant, and it needs to be controlled as much as it can,” he said.
Zanelotti suggested that “when you have an issue” with something taking place in the town, giving a council member a call would be preferable to “just your neighbor chirping.”
“I don’t think it’s a good thing,” Simpson said of social media bullying. Much of what he said couldn’t be heard over cross-talk from the audience, but he defended his former Facebook page, his identity as its voice being “the worst-kept secret in Fenwick Island” and said it was “something I created after the last election, and it was to hold people to their promises.”
“We had a whole bunch of stuff going on in town, and it was coming from all directions,” Simpson said. “I might have gone a little too far, and I was dressed down for it.”
He added that the page was eventually “hacked,” and “instead of trying to figure it out, I just killed it,” two or three weeks ago.
“I’ll take total responsibility for it,” Simpson said. “And you’ll know something about me: If I say something against anybody at any time in any meeting, I’ll own it,” he said, adding that he was once attacked by “a former mayor, for something I didn’t do,” at a town council meeting.
Dudley Eshbach said at one point that she had seen several questions that addressed negativity in the town, and she asked council members to list positive things they have done for the town.
Bortner responded that at Residential Committee meetings, “People come face to face and talk about issues,” including “things that they don’t like in the community and issues they want to present to the council.
“Quite often, it doesn’t take an ordinance” to address an issue, Bortner said, “but it takes coordination, and it takes respect.”
Napolitano acknowledged the division in the town during and after the election two years ago, when all of the incumbents were defeated and two other council members, including Merritt, resigned. She said her focus as Beach Committee chair had been “What can we do to pull the town together?”
Clark said, “I think there is a place for social media, especially since a lot of our residents are not living here full-time and it’s hard for a lot of residents to get to these meetings. If social media is used a certain way, it’s good for communities.”
The election for this year’s slate of council members will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Town Hall, 800 Coastal Highway. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon on Friday, Aug 4. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at any time before the polls close in the secure ballot box outside the Fenwick Island police station.