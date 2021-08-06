The Coastal Point asked the eight candidates in the upcoming Fenwick Island Town Council election to answer four questions regarding local issues and concerns.
Fenwick Island’s municipal election will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Town Hall, 800 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island. For more information on voting in the town election, visit the town web site at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov or call the Town Hall at (302) 539-3011.
The following are the answers the candidates submitted for publication. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Janice Bortner
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. Twenty-six years ago, we purchased a home in Fenwick Island because we loved its unique family friendly community and quiet charm. The one attribute the Fenwick Island voters need to know about me is that I will be an advocate for the culture and residential character of the community they love. I recently proved my commitment and advocacy for Fenwick’s environment and culture by leading a grass root movement to stop the Ørsted project on the undisturbed wetlands of Fenwick Island State Park. My experience as a business owner for 28 years has taught me to creatively find solutions to problems. After I sold my business, I organized a volunteer program in the Baltimore City schools creating libraries, gardens, and many other enrichment programs and services for the students. I successfully partnered with companies like Benjamin Moore and the Baltimore Ravens to facilitate a better environment for the students and community.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. When elected I will make it a top priority to allow all taxpayers in Fenwick Island to have a voice in the decisions that could cause irreversible destruction to their quiet community. I will not chastise those taxpayers for their opposing opinions. Such actions by our current Council have caused divisiveness in our community and transparency will enhance social development rather than divisiveness. All the committees advising the Council on important decisions should consist of talented, knowledgeable, experienced taxpayers and any taxpayers possessing those qualities should be allowed to serve. Currently, Council members serve on as many as nine committees without input from many residents who have volunteered to serve on the committees. No one should be allowed on a committee if they have a conflict of interest that will negatively impact the quiet residential community of Fenwick Island.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. The first challenge I see is the intensifying commercial development pressure from inside Fenwick Island and from developers on the 54 corridor that will negatively impact our quiet residential community and our uncrowded beaches. The added traffic and noise pollution will also contribute to the destruction of our community and turn us into an extension of Ocean City. The second challenge I see is to address bayside flooding and dredging issues. These problems can only be mitigated with the help of professional experts and by finding a balance between the environment and development.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. While some change is inevitable, I absolutely believe we can maintain Fenwick Island’s unique characteristics through cooperation, transparency, accountability, and governance designed to aggressively safe guard our community and core values. I think this quote from Mary Pat Kyle’s book about Fenwick Island history says why it’s important to preserve Fenwick Island’s quality of life “It seems as if nature knowing how tried human beings would become in the great hurrying of the city had specifically provided this place as a restful haven.” Thank you to all the wonderful people who make Fenwick Island such a special community.
Paul Breger
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. I have experience in real estate development and business. During my career, I have:
• Created 10-lot subdivision in the town of Fenwick in 1982;
• Worked on commercial development in New Castle County in the 1990s;
• Had corporate experience managing IT projects and committees; and
• Owned an information technology company.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. I would eliminate the incumbents ruling that, “…the residents have a 2 min. time limit to make comments” and would address comments during meetings until resolved.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. Top challenges facing Fenwick are:
• Commercial development projects that may attempt to disregard the Town Ordinances, especially height restrictions, outdoor bars, out-of-town bussing to use the beaches, etc.
• Bay side flooding is a complicated problem facing many seaside communities that will require professional expertise and collaboration to manage.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. Fenwick has been able to preserve it’s image as a “Quiet Resort” by enforcing the Town Ordinances. The incumbents on the other hand have maneuvered around enforcing the Ordinances designed to protect the residents and their families. Each resident needs to receive informational updates by mail or email as the Manager and/or Town Council work on important issues. This information would be reviewed and distributed by a newly appointed “Residents Committee”.
Mitchell “Mike” Houser
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. I will continue to give back to Fenwick for the many benefits associated with being a citizen of this Town. I am first, foremost, and forever a resident of the Town of Fenwick Island. I have been coming to FI since the 1960s, and owned a home since 1978. My children, Mitch, a United Airlines captain, and Heather, an interior designer, have grown up in Fenwick, and worked summers at Warren’s Restaurant. My spouse, BJ, and her family, owned properties in Fenwick Island from the 1950s to the ‘70s. A most significant factor in our lives is the happiness and sense of well-being in this town over the years. I am, like each of the incumbents, focused on using experience, expertise, and energy to maintain this vector. The record of the council reinforces the desirability of Fenwick Island residency and the values associated with this town.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. In the early ‘50s, Fenwick Island’s founders envisioned and laid out the Town’s incorporated area with both residential and commercial zones. Today, some detractors would like to eliminate the commercial zone. This is no more likely than elimination of the residential area. It is my primary goal, along with the other Council incumbents, to successfully manage the interface between these two. I will continue to foster a sense of equanimity in these areas, devoid of the current misrepresentations and misplaced animosity generated by a few uninformed “groupthink” individuals. Fenwick Island has never been in better shape fiscally, socially, and organizationally. Many of our town’s most desirable attributes, such as the Junior Lifeguard Program, Bonfires on the Beach, Town Playground, Children’s Garden, “Storytime in the Park” events, and the Town Market are beginning to flourish again with the wind-down of the pandemic. My goal is to rekindle this sense of well-being & respect for all citizens of Fenwick.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. My priority for the next term is to initiate actions to enable residents west of Coastal Highway to elevate their properties to obviate the ongoing effects of sea-level rise. No one entity, not federal, state, county, or municipal, can do this alone. Initially, property owners must be given the opportunity individually to improve lot elevation. There is no need to increase the height limitation above the current 32 feet. Subsequently, the Town will begin to raise roadway levels and surface water handling systems.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. The perspective candidates have offered no intelligent, nor effective, balance in their critiques. Only the incumbents have maintained a clear, focused approach to preserving Fenwick’s traditions with future solutions.
Eugene Langan
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. It all comes down to experience. I have been the mayor of Fenwick Island for five years, and 11 years serving on the town council. During this time, we built a new police station, instituted freeboarding, enhanced pedestrian safety, increased occupancy tax revenue, and supported planned/moderate commercial development — among many other projects.
This track record of experience is something that our opponents do not have.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. We have always conducted all town council business with 100-percent transparency. Any suggestion otherwise is an exercise in futility by our opponents who have created a false narrative, and the record needs to be set straight.
All of our meetings are open to the public, and we post all meeting notes, bids and RFPs, and any other business-related matters on the Fenwick Island government website. I don’t understand how our opponents can’t seem to find this readily-accessible information.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. Effectively managing bayside flooding, and completing the sidewalk and pedestrian safety projects are the two main challenges. I would also add in addressing the need to dredge the backbay, so it won’t be dangerous for boaters to enter and exit the waterways.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. Since the 1950s, the quality of life in Fenwick Island has always been first and foremost in the minds of the town’s leaders. Striving for a good balance between commercial and residential needs will always be paramount.
Fenwick Island has always been a quiet, high-end resort town, and this DNA will continue now, and into the future.
Natalie Magdeburger
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. I am a second-generation Fenwick Islander and I believe my historical knowledge of Fenwick and the importance we have placed on protecting our Quiet Resort will be an attribute. I have also been a practicing attorney for almost 35 years, having been selected as “Baltimore Area Lawyer of the Year for Professional Malpractice Law-Defendants” by Best Lawyers in America in 2014 and 2019 as well as Top 100 Women in Maryland by The Daily Record in 2006 and 2014. From my training and experience, I believe I have strong skills in communication, statute/ordinance interpretation and application as well as conflict resolution techniques. I believe transparency of the Town Council process is one of the areas that needs strengthening in Fenwick and my training will allow me to ensure that any action undertaken by Town Council is done in a manner to safeguard due process for all involved.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. Transparency starts with opening up healthy dialogue to and from our residents. In that regard, one of the first things I would do is to open up public participation at Town Council meetings and through seeking diversity of views and viewpoints on the committees that are selected by Town Council to help administer Fenwick’s vision. I would suggest seeking residents who have specific expertise in a particular subject area to serve on committees and I would embrace, not reject, different opinions. I believe that effective leaders build consensus and seek compromise and I would strive to do so. I also believe that Town Council should vote on issues only after views are collected and consensus sought, rather than allowing public participation after votes are taken. We also live in a world of technology and I would try and use it to Fenwick’s advantage, seeking residential input even when residents cannot participate in Town Council meetings. I would recommend surveying residents on various Town topics frequently, like ordinance reviews and policy mandates, and also make it easier for them to attend meetings and/or to learn what is happening in Town Council activities. Live streaming meetings is an effective alternative to live participation and email distribution lists would be an easy and cost-effective manner of seeking community input. If our citizens are more informed to the issues confronting the Town, they are likely to be able to helpful partners in resolving those issues. In the end, I believe in identifying ways to encourage, not limit, public participation and that will be one of the most effective ways of bring transparency back to Fenwick. After all, we are a community of neighbors and being “neighborly” starts with healthy communication.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. Fenwick’s appeal and Quiet Resort atmosphere is not by chance but rather by prioritizing the protection of our uncrowded family-friendly beaches. This should continue to be our goal and will be one of our biggest challenges in the next five years. A taller and more expansive commercial district with outdoor bars, higher density hotels and shuttle services is not the answer to protecting the charm of Fenwick’s Quiet Resort and our uncrowded beaches. Addressing bayside flooding with sound engineering plans should be part of the plan. I believe we should also seek to attract new businesses who will embrace and honor our Quiet Resort atmosphere and to do so within the framework of our ordinances that have protected us to date. This will allow Fenwick to maintain her unique allure among the local beach communities.
Another challenge facing Fenwick will be to heal the divide that has occurred in our community. I believe that to do so we need to be fully transparent and to seek and respect diversity of viewpoints. Communication to and from residents seeking their opinions on topics of interest and treating residents with respect will be paramount if I am elected. I believe that getting to the truth of any matter requires a concentrated effort to understand the perspectives of all and then, and only then, making decisions that are soundly based on the consensus of opinions collected. Residents are not the enemy; rather, residents are the lifeblood of Fenwick and should be treated accordingly. If elected, I would always remember that my purpose is to serve and not dictate.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. I believe that the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life are to:
(1) Protect the residential Quiet Resort character of Fenwick by enforcing the ordinances which provide limits on the height of buildings, maintains thresholds on the densities of hotels, prohibits outdoor bars and bans shuttle services into and around town;
(2) Maintain a moratorium on new hotel construction;
(3) Protect the uncrowded beaches and bay environment;
(4) Ensure transparency of Town Council activities;
(5) Treat all residents with respect while encouraging and promoting committee service and public participation;
(6) Address bayside flooding with sound engineering assessments; and
(7) Promote fiscal responsibility.
If elected, I pledge to be true to the vision of Fenwick and maintaining her Quiet Resort character so that future generations will have the ability to enjoy her beauty and grace as much as I have during my 47 years here.
Richard Mais
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. I have been a year-round full-time resident of the Town of Fenwick Island since 1992. My wife Rebecca and I raised two sons here and owned McCabe’s Gourmet Market in South Bethany for 35 years. We have all been involved in our community to make it a better place to live. My involvement has included several terms on the Town Council of Fenwick Island (currently the Vice Mayor) and many of our committees and commissions including Finance, Commercial District Planning, Planning Commission, Budget, Beach, Emergency Management and Pedestrian Safety. I am a Life Member of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company and a past President of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and well as a former Board Member of the Friends of the South Coastal Library. I believe my well-rounded experience in the community has given me the skills and attributes to be an excellent member of the Town Council of Fenwick Island.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. I do not think anything needs to be changed to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business. I believe the way we conduct business is very transparent. Even though we are a small town, our governing affairs are just as complex as a large city. We do a lot with a small, but very dedicated staff. All of our meetings are open to the public and allow participation from our residents and property owners.
For those who do not live here year-round and cannot attend all the many meetings that are required to conduct our Town’s business, our Town staff does a very good job of making information available on our web site and by answering questions from our citizens. Because we are a small community, all of our Town Council members are easily available and ready to discuss any and all issues facing our Town.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. I think flooding and drainage on the bayside of our Town and our Town’s finances are the two biggest issues facing our Town in the next five years. Due to sea-level rise, our bayside continues to face more frequent problems with flooding. Our streets often impassable and our residents’ homes are damaged by high tidal waters.
Fortunately, we began to address this issue a few years ago by raising our building-height limit up to two feet to allow our homeowners to elevate their utilities out of the flood waters. While our finances are currently very sound, we have benefitted from Real Estate Transfer Taxes that have been historically high. This has enabled us to pay many “one time” expenses that did not impact our operating budget.
While high Real Estate Transfer Tax income may remain exceptional for a few more years, it will not continue forever. We need to be prepared for this change in our financial picture.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. I think the key to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life is to continue to address issues as they arise. No one likes change, but it is inevitable, especially when you live in a community as desirable as Fenwick Island. We recognized these issues when we wrote the Town’s Comprehensive Plan in 2007. Many of the issues we identified at that time (flooding, sea-level rise, increased pressure from surrounding development, shuttles) are addressed in the Comp Plan and it will be the Town’s task to solve these issues as they become more pressing (and as new ones arise).
Jacqueline Napolitano
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. As a business owner for over 20 years and a condominium association president for 10, I will bring to the council my expertise in technical property management, organization, and marketing and communication. Over 25 years of experience as a dental hygienist has honed my skills in customer service, and my inborn desire to help people. I also helped to led the grassroots effort to protect Fenwick Island from the outdoor pool bar that was proposed at the new motel. The combination of these skills uniquely qualifies me to sincerely understand the interests of both business owners and residents of Fenwick Island.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. One of the reasons we love Fenwick Island is because our little paradise maintains its organic charm, in spite of the threat of business entities that have interests that conflict with the covenants that were written to protect our community. This is exactly what is at stake in this election. For some time now, the current town council has failed in its responsibility to represent the residents of Fenwick Island. The most obvious and disturbing concern is the council’s lack of honesty and transparency regarding issues going on in our town. This must change in order for our town to become cohesive again. For example, extending public participation in meetings beyond a two-minute window will allow residents and homeowners to ask questions and GET answers. Opportunities for public input BEFORE voting on issues is vital in protecting our community. Integrity and truthfulness are crucial no matter what our town is going through. We also need to put a halt to committee packing and create a more inclusive and balanced representation of residents and the business community. Although some people might not like what is recommended, we can still work together to sustain the natural beauty of our town.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. Many challenges are facing FI in the next five years, but perhaps the two most important challenges involve aggressive commercial development and bayside flooding. Everyone wants a piece of the beach as a way to offset the stresses of our changing world. And that is OK, but Fenwick is one of those special communities that still offer a laid back, family friendly lifestyle. Many developers, however instead of embracing that idea, see the town as a “blank slate” that is offering many commercial opportunities. So, the question is how do we support business opportunities and still safe guard the Quiet Resort? Enforcing the ordinances is the best way to begin that process.
Bayside flooding from storm water runoff is another major problem made worse by years of neglecting old drainage pipes as well as using amateur “band aid” measures to solve an ongoing, complicated problem. It is time for some expert evaluations, but that will take financial planning. Money appears to be available for an architect to make suggestions to improve the commercial area without regard for existing ordinances. Money also seems readily available for a lawyer to discuss shuttles and to reinforce arbitrary decisions by the Council. More money seems to be on the table to pay for business advertising even though only 2 percent of the town’s funds come from the business community. The Council can provide a “face lift” for our Main Street via safe sidewalks, quality shops, and successful restaurants that operate within height restrictions and other code requirements. Warren’s Station and the Seaside Country Store are two good examples of charming places that have been built within the existing codes.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. The key to maintain Fenwick’s quality of life is a bulldog adherence to the founding covenants that were written to protect the unique environment of our oasis. In order to accomplish this, we need council members and community advocates who believe in this mission and who are willing to dedicate part of their lives to ensuring its success. It takes a town council that is honest, transparent, and welcoming of residents with diverse views. It is unfortunate that we have not received this in the past years but if elected, I pledge to be honest and forthright with the homeowners and the business community alike. This is the only way that we can continue to move forward in an equitable and stable manner. The threat to our precious quaint and small-town way of life in Fenwick Island is very real. We need a council ready, willing, and able to rise to this challenge. I’m all in.
William Weistling Jr.
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. I have been a full-time resident for 30 years. For 25 years, I have volunteered or have been asked to volunteer to be on a wide variety of Town Committees and, also, have served on the Town Council for 12 years. I have personally had hands on involvement on most of the largest Town projects throughout that time. Some of those projects were/are expansion and new equipment for the Children’s Park, the design of the kayak launch and basketball court, walking all of our streets with engineers for 17 years to develop and incorporate street maintenance and repairs specs and timelines, the new Public Safety building, walking with DELDOT on Rt.1 for sidewalk planning and review, dredging, and working personally with Verizon to limit the number, location, and height of poles for new cellular service. As a result, no new poles were placed on the Town streets.
I have the experience and dedication, and I wish to serve the residential and commercial property owners of Fenwick Island in the results-oriented manner I and others have shown through the years.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. The Town conducts Committee Meetings and Town Council meetings, with proper advanced notice of such, in a public forum, with participation for input from the public available during the meetings. Once the minutes of a meeting have been approved during the next meeting, those minutes are posted on the Town’s Official Website.
Additionally, any additional public input that is received at Town Hall, during a consideration period of any issue or project, is forwarded to the Committee Chairperson and presented to the relevant Committee for consideration during the next Committee
Meeting that also has public participation. That provides the public with at least a month to submit input to Town Hall for consideration between meetings if a member of the public can not make it to the meetings personally. Or during that time, questions could be submitted.
It is important to note that there is ample time to participate physically or in some manner.
Most importantly, the Town has invested the dollars and the time to build a good website to keep the public informed in a timely manner.
The voters entrust the Town Council to oversee and run the operations professionally while being as transparent as possible.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. Sidewalks and dredging are the 2 largest projects the town has ever undertaken.
Due to pressure by this Council, the State of Delaware has finally placed us on their future capital project list. Also, recent grant money has allowed the Town to jump start this project by having an engineering firm develop drawings for six blocks. We hope some of this grant money can be used for actual construction on some of these sidewalks.
This Council has supported a dredging committee that has worked for four years to achieve dredging channels in our bay to improve navigation and safety for all. Over 60 percent of our property owners live on canals. State money is coming, and we hope to begin the dredging this fall/winter.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. The Town needs to continue to work on projects that pertain directly to our quality of lives within this town. The ad hoc Commercial District Committee was created to seek the residents’ and property owners’ input on new commercial guidelines for our commercial districts as the Town encourages its commercial district to maintain/improve their buildings.
The Charter & Ordinance Committee is currently working to strengthen the ordinance that bans outside shuttle service.
Sidewalks, dredging, street drainage and maintaining the streets are all projects that I have worked on through the years and will continue to work on to maintain a good quality of life for all.
Fenwick Island’s municipal election will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Town Hall, 800 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island. For more information on voting in the town election, visit the town web site at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov or call the Town Hall at (302) 539-3011.
The following are the answers the candidates submitted for publication. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Janice Bortner
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. Twenty-six years ago, we purchased a home in Fenwick Island because we loved its unique family friendly community and quiet charm. The one attribute the Fenwick Island voters need to know about me is that I will be an advocate for the culture and residential character of the community they love. I recently proved my commitment and advocacy for Fenwick’s environment and culture by leading a grass root movement to stop the Ørsted project on the undisturbed wetlands of Fenwick Island State Park. My experience as a business owner for 28 years has taught me to creatively find solutions to problems. After I sold my business, I organized a volunteer program in the Baltimore City schools creating libraries, gardens, and many other enrichment programs and services for the students. I successfully partnered with companies like Benjamin Moore and the Baltimore Ravens to facilitate a better environment for the students and community.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. When elected I will make it a top priority to allow all taxpayers in Fenwick Island to have a voice in the decisions that could cause irreversible destruction to their quiet community. I will not chastise those taxpayers for their opposing opinions. Such actions by our current Council have caused divisiveness in our community and transparency will enhance social development rather than divisiveness. All the committees advising the Council on important decisions should consist of talented, knowledgeable, experienced taxpayers and any taxpayers possessing those qualities should be allowed to serve. Currently, Council members serve on as many as nine committees without input from many residents who have volunteered to serve on the committees. No one should be allowed on a committee if they have a conflict of interest that will negatively impact the quiet residential community of Fenwick Island.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. The first challenge I see is the intensifying commercial development pressure from inside Fenwick Island and from developers on the 54 corridor that will negatively impact our quiet residential community and our uncrowded beaches. The added traffic and noise pollution will also contribute to the destruction of our community and turn us into an extension of Ocean City. The second challenge I see is to address bayside flooding and dredging issues. These problems can only be mitigated with the help of professional experts and by finding a balance between the environment and development.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. While some change is inevitable, I absolutely believe we can maintain Fenwick Island’s unique characteristics through cooperation, transparency, accountability, and governance designed to aggressively safe guard our community and core values. I think this quote from Mary Pat Kyle’s book about Fenwick Island history says why it’s important to preserve Fenwick Island’s quality of life “It seems as if nature knowing how tried human beings would become in the great hurrying of the city had specifically provided this place as a restful haven.” Thank you to all the wonderful people who make Fenwick Island such a special community.
Paul Breger
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. I have experience in real estate development and business. During my career, I have:
• Created 10-lot subdivision in the town of Fenwick in 1982;
• Worked on commercial development in New Castle County in the 1990s;
• Had corporate experience managing IT projects and committees; and
• Owned an information technology company.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. I would eliminate the incumbents ruling that, “…the residents have a 2 min. time limit to make comments” and would address comments during meetings until resolved.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. Top challenges facing Fenwick are:
• Commercial development projects that may attempt to disregard the Town Ordinances, especially height restrictions, outdoor bars, out-of-town bussing to use the beaches, etc.
• Bay side flooding is a complicated problem facing many seaside communities that will require professional expertise and collaboration to manage.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. Fenwick has been able to preserve it’s image as a “Quiet Resort” by enforcing the Town Ordinances. The incumbents on the other hand have maneuvered around enforcing the Ordinances designed to protect the residents and their families. Each resident needs to receive informational updates by mail or email as the Manager and/or Town Council work on important issues. This information would be reviewed and distributed by a newly appointed “Residents Committee”.
Mitchell “Mike” Houser
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. I will continue to give back to Fenwick for the many benefits associated with being a citizen of this Town. I am first, foremost, and forever a resident of the Town of Fenwick Island. I have been coming to FI since the 1960s, and owned a home since 1978. My children, Mitch, a United Airlines captain, and Heather, an interior designer, have grown up in Fenwick, and worked summers at Warren’s Restaurant. My spouse, BJ, and her family, owned properties in Fenwick Island from the 1950s to the ‘70s. A most significant factor in our lives is the happiness and sense of well-being in this town over the years. I am, like each of the incumbents, focused on using experience, expertise, and energy to maintain this vector. The record of the council reinforces the desirability of Fenwick Island residency and the values associated with this town.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. In the early ‘50s, Fenwick Island’s founders envisioned and laid out the Town’s incorporated area with both residential and commercial zones. Today, some detractors would like to eliminate the commercial zone. This is no more likely than elimination of the residential area. It is my primary goal, along with the other Council incumbents, to successfully manage the interface between these two. I will continue to foster a sense of equanimity in these areas, devoid of the current misrepresentations and misplaced animosity generated by a few uninformed “groupthink” individuals. Fenwick Island has never been in better shape fiscally, socially, and organizationally. Many of our town’s most desirable attributes, such as the Junior Lifeguard Program, Bonfires on the Beach, Town Playground, Children’s Garden, “Storytime in the Park” events, and the Town Market are beginning to flourish again with the wind-down of the pandemic. My goal is to rekindle this sense of well-being & respect for all citizens of Fenwick.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. My priority for the next term is to initiate actions to enable residents west of Coastal Highway to elevate their properties to obviate the ongoing effects of sea-level rise. No one entity, not federal, state, county, or municipal, can do this alone. Initially, property owners must be given the opportunity individually to improve lot elevation. There is no need to increase the height limitation above the current 32 feet. Subsequently, the Town will begin to raise roadway levels and surface water handling systems.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. The perspective candidates have offered no intelligent, nor effective, balance in their critiques. Only the incumbents have maintained a clear, focused approach to preserving Fenwick’s traditions with future solutions.
Eugene Langan
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. It all comes down to experience. I have been the mayor of Fenwick Island for five years, and 11 years serving on the town council. During this time, we built a new police station, instituted freeboarding, enhanced pedestrian safety, increased occupancy tax revenue, and supported planned/moderate commercial development — among many other projects.
This track record of experience is something that our opponents do not have.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. We have always conducted all town council business with 100-percent transparency. Any suggestion otherwise is an exercise in futility by our opponents who have created a false narrative, and the record needs to be set straight.
All of our meetings are open to the public, and we post all meeting notes, bids and RFPs, and any other business-related matters on the Fenwick Island government website. I don’t understand how our opponents can’t seem to find this readily-accessible information.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. Effectively managing bayside flooding, and completing the sidewalk and pedestrian safety projects are the two main challenges. I would also add in addressing the need to dredge the backbay, so it won’t be dangerous for boaters to enter and exit the waterways.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. Since the 1950s, the quality of life in Fenwick Island has always been first and foremost in the minds of the town’s leaders. Striving for a good balance between commercial and residential needs will always be paramount.
Fenwick Island has always been a quiet, high-end resort town, and this DNA will continue now, and into the future.
Natalie Magdeburger
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. I am a second-generation Fenwick Islander and I believe my historical knowledge of Fenwick and the importance we have placed on protecting our Quiet Resort will be an attribute. I have also been a practicing attorney for almost 35 years, having been selected as “Baltimore Area Lawyer of the Year for Professional Malpractice Law-Defendants” by Best Lawyers in America in 2014 and 2019 as well as Top 100 Women in Maryland by The Daily Record in 2006 and 2014. From my training and experience, I believe I have strong skills in communication, statute/ordinance interpretation and application as well as conflict resolution techniques. I believe transparency of the Town Council process is one of the areas that needs strengthening in Fenwick and my training will allow me to ensure that any action undertaken by Town Council is done in a manner to safeguard due process for all involved.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. Transparency starts with opening up healthy dialogue to and from our residents. In that regard, one of the first things I would do is to open up public participation at Town Council meetings and through seeking diversity of views and viewpoints on the committees that are selected by Town Council to help administer Fenwick’s vision. I would suggest seeking residents who have specific expertise in a particular subject area to serve on committees and I would embrace, not reject, different opinions. I believe that effective leaders build consensus and seek compromise and I would strive to do so. I also believe that Town Council should vote on issues only after views are collected and consensus sought, rather than allowing public participation after votes are taken. We also live in a world of technology and I would try and use it to Fenwick’s advantage, seeking residential input even when residents cannot participate in Town Council meetings. I would recommend surveying residents on various Town topics frequently, like ordinance reviews and policy mandates, and also make it easier for them to attend meetings and/or to learn what is happening in Town Council activities. Live streaming meetings is an effective alternative to live participation and email distribution lists would be an easy and cost-effective manner of seeking community input. If our citizens are more informed to the issues confronting the Town, they are likely to be able to helpful partners in resolving those issues. In the end, I believe in identifying ways to encourage, not limit, public participation and that will be one of the most effective ways of bring transparency back to Fenwick. After all, we are a community of neighbors and being “neighborly” starts with healthy communication.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. Fenwick’s appeal and Quiet Resort atmosphere is not by chance but rather by prioritizing the protection of our uncrowded family-friendly beaches. This should continue to be our goal and will be one of our biggest challenges in the next five years. A taller and more expansive commercial district with outdoor bars, higher density hotels and shuttle services is not the answer to protecting the charm of Fenwick’s Quiet Resort and our uncrowded beaches. Addressing bayside flooding with sound engineering plans should be part of the plan. I believe we should also seek to attract new businesses who will embrace and honor our Quiet Resort atmosphere and to do so within the framework of our ordinances that have protected us to date. This will allow Fenwick to maintain her unique allure among the local beach communities.
Another challenge facing Fenwick will be to heal the divide that has occurred in our community. I believe that to do so we need to be fully transparent and to seek and respect diversity of viewpoints. Communication to and from residents seeking their opinions on topics of interest and treating residents with respect will be paramount if I am elected. I believe that getting to the truth of any matter requires a concentrated effort to understand the perspectives of all and then, and only then, making decisions that are soundly based on the consensus of opinions collected. Residents are not the enemy; rather, residents are the lifeblood of Fenwick and should be treated accordingly. If elected, I would always remember that my purpose is to serve and not dictate.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. I believe that the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life are to:
(1) Protect the residential Quiet Resort character of Fenwick by enforcing the ordinances which provide limits on the height of buildings, maintains thresholds on the densities of hotels, prohibits outdoor bars and bans shuttle services into and around town;
(2) Maintain a moratorium on new hotel construction;
(3) Protect the uncrowded beaches and bay environment;
(4) Ensure transparency of Town Council activities;
(5) Treat all residents with respect while encouraging and promoting committee service and public participation;
(6) Address bayside flooding with sound engineering assessments; and
(7) Promote fiscal responsibility.
If elected, I pledge to be true to the vision of Fenwick and maintaining her Quiet Resort character so that future generations will have the ability to enjoy her beauty and grace as much as I have during my 47 years here.
Richard Mais
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. I have been a year-round full-time resident of the Town of Fenwick Island since 1992. My wife Rebecca and I raised two sons here and owned McCabe’s Gourmet Market in South Bethany for 35 years. We have all been involved in our community to make it a better place to live. My involvement has included several terms on the Town Council of Fenwick Island (currently the Vice Mayor) and many of our committees and commissions including Finance, Commercial District Planning, Planning Commission, Budget, Beach, Emergency Management and Pedestrian Safety. I am a Life Member of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company and a past President of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and well as a former Board Member of the Friends of the South Coastal Library. I believe my well-rounded experience in the community has given me the skills and attributes to be an excellent member of the Town Council of Fenwick Island.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. I do not think anything needs to be changed to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business. I believe the way we conduct business is very transparent. Even though we are a small town, our governing affairs are just as complex as a large city. We do a lot with a small, but very dedicated staff. All of our meetings are open to the public and allow participation from our residents and property owners.
For those who do not live here year-round and cannot attend all the many meetings that are required to conduct our Town’s business, our Town staff does a very good job of making information available on our web site and by answering questions from our citizens. Because we are a small community, all of our Town Council members are easily available and ready to discuss any and all issues facing our Town.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. I think flooding and drainage on the bayside of our Town and our Town’s finances are the two biggest issues facing our Town in the next five years. Due to sea-level rise, our bayside continues to face more frequent problems with flooding. Our streets often impassable and our residents’ homes are damaged by high tidal waters.
Fortunately, we began to address this issue a few years ago by raising our building-height limit up to two feet to allow our homeowners to elevate their utilities out of the flood waters. While our finances are currently very sound, we have benefitted from Real Estate Transfer Taxes that have been historically high. This has enabled us to pay many “one time” expenses that did not impact our operating budget.
While high Real Estate Transfer Tax income may remain exceptional for a few more years, it will not continue forever. We need to be prepared for this change in our financial picture.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. I think the key to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life is to continue to address issues as they arise. No one likes change, but it is inevitable, especially when you live in a community as desirable as Fenwick Island. We recognized these issues when we wrote the Town’s Comprehensive Plan in 2007. Many of the issues we identified at that time (flooding, sea-level rise, increased pressure from surrounding development, shuttles) are addressed in the Comp Plan and it will be the Town’s task to solve these issues as they become more pressing (and as new ones arise).
Jacqueline Napolitano
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. As a business owner for over 20 years and a condominium association president for 10, I will bring to the council my expertise in technical property management, organization, and marketing and communication. Over 25 years of experience as a dental hygienist has honed my skills in customer service, and my inborn desire to help people. I also helped to led the grassroots effort to protect Fenwick Island from the outdoor pool bar that was proposed at the new motel. The combination of these skills uniquely qualifies me to sincerely understand the interests of both business owners and residents of Fenwick Island.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. One of the reasons we love Fenwick Island is because our little paradise maintains its organic charm, in spite of the threat of business entities that have interests that conflict with the covenants that were written to protect our community. This is exactly what is at stake in this election. For some time now, the current town council has failed in its responsibility to represent the residents of Fenwick Island. The most obvious and disturbing concern is the council’s lack of honesty and transparency regarding issues going on in our town. This must change in order for our town to become cohesive again. For example, extending public participation in meetings beyond a two-minute window will allow residents and homeowners to ask questions and GET answers. Opportunities for public input BEFORE voting on issues is vital in protecting our community. Integrity and truthfulness are crucial no matter what our town is going through. We also need to put a halt to committee packing and create a more inclusive and balanced representation of residents and the business community. Although some people might not like what is recommended, we can still work together to sustain the natural beauty of our town.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. Many challenges are facing FI in the next five years, but perhaps the two most important challenges involve aggressive commercial development and bayside flooding. Everyone wants a piece of the beach as a way to offset the stresses of our changing world. And that is OK, but Fenwick is one of those special communities that still offer a laid back, family friendly lifestyle. Many developers, however instead of embracing that idea, see the town as a “blank slate” that is offering many commercial opportunities. So, the question is how do we support business opportunities and still safe guard the Quiet Resort? Enforcing the ordinances is the best way to begin that process.
Bayside flooding from storm water runoff is another major problem made worse by years of neglecting old drainage pipes as well as using amateur “band aid” measures to solve an ongoing, complicated problem. It is time for some expert evaluations, but that will take financial planning. Money appears to be available for an architect to make suggestions to improve the commercial area without regard for existing ordinances. Money also seems readily available for a lawyer to discuss shuttles and to reinforce arbitrary decisions by the Council. More money seems to be on the table to pay for business advertising even though only 2 percent of the town’s funds come from the business community. The Council can provide a “face lift” for our Main Street via safe sidewalks, quality shops, and successful restaurants that operate within height restrictions and other code requirements. Warren’s Station and the Seaside Country Store are two good examples of charming places that have been built within the existing codes.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. The key to maintain Fenwick’s quality of life is a bulldog adherence to the founding covenants that were written to protect the unique environment of our oasis. In order to accomplish this, we need council members and community advocates who believe in this mission and who are willing to dedicate part of their lives to ensuring its success. It takes a town council that is honest, transparent, and welcoming of residents with diverse views. It is unfortunate that we have not received this in the past years but if elected, I pledge to be honest and forthright with the homeowners and the business community alike. This is the only way that we can continue to move forward in an equitable and stable manner. The threat to our precious quaint and small-town way of life in Fenwick Island is very real. We need a council ready, willing, and able to rise to this challenge. I’m all in.
William Weistling Jr.
Q. Tell our readers what skills and attributes you feel you would bring to the table as a Fenwick Island Town Council member.
A. I have been a full-time resident for 30 years. For 25 years, I have volunteered or have been asked to volunteer to be on a wide variety of Town Committees and, also, have served on the Town Council for 12 years. I have personally had hands on involvement on most of the largest Town projects throughout that time. Some of those projects were/are expansion and new equipment for the Children’s Park, the design of the kayak launch and basketball court, walking all of our streets with engineers for 17 years to develop and incorporate street maintenance and repairs specs and timelines, the new Public Safety building, walking with DELDOT on Rt.1 for sidewalk planning and review, dredging, and working personally with Verizon to limit the number, location, and height of poles for new cellular service. As a result, no new poles were placed on the Town streets.
I have the experience and dedication, and I wish to serve the residential and commercial property owners of Fenwick Island in the results-oriented manner I and others have shown through the years.
Q. What, if anything, do you feel should be changed in order to bring more transparency to the way the town government conducts business?
A. The Town conducts Committee Meetings and Town Council meetings, with proper advanced notice of such, in a public forum, with participation for input from the public available during the meetings. Once the minutes of a meeting have been approved during the next meeting, those minutes are posted on the Town’s Official Website.
Additionally, any additional public input that is received at Town Hall, during a consideration period of any issue or project, is forwarded to the Committee Chairperson and presented to the relevant Committee for consideration during the next Committee
Meeting that also has public participation. That provides the public with at least a month to submit input to Town Hall for consideration between meetings if a member of the public can not make it to the meetings personally. Or during that time, questions could be submitted.
It is important to note that there is ample time to participate physically or in some manner.
Most importantly, the Town has invested the dollars and the time to build a good website to keep the public informed in a timely manner.
The voters entrust the Town Council to oversee and run the operations professionally while being as transparent as possible.
Q. What are the top two challenges facing Fenwick Island in the next five years and why do you think so?
A. Sidewalks and dredging are the 2 largest projects the town has ever undertaken.
Due to pressure by this Council, the State of Delaware has finally placed us on their future capital project list. Also, recent grant money has allowed the Town to jump start this project by having an engineering firm develop drawings for six blocks. We hope some of this grant money can be used for actual construction on some of these sidewalks.
This Council has supported a dredging committee that has worked for four years to achieve dredging channels in our bay to improve navigation and safety for all. Over 60 percent of our property owners live on canals. State money is coming, and we hope to begin the dredging this fall/winter.
Q. What do you think are the keys to maintaining Fenwick Island’s quality of life?
A. The Town needs to continue to work on projects that pertain directly to our quality of lives within this town. The ad hoc Commercial District Committee was created to seek the residents’ and property owners’ input on new commercial guidelines for our commercial districts as the Town encourages its commercial district to maintain/improve their buildings.
The Charter & Ordinance Committee is currently working to strengthen the ordinance that bans outside shuttle service.
Sidewalks, dredging, street drainage and maintaining the streets are all projects that I have worked on through the years and will continue to work on to maintain a good quality of life for all.