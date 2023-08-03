On Saturday, Aug. 5, voters in Fenwick Island will go to the polls to choose between eight candidates to fill four seats on the town council. The candidates are Janice Bortner, Gary Burch, Kristy Clark, Natalie Magdeburger, Bernie Merritt, Jacqueline Napolitano, James Simpson and Kurt Zanelotti.
Polls will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. at Fenwick Island Town Hall, 800 Coastal Highway.
The Coastal Point asked each candidate to provide brief biographies and answer the following questions:
(1) What do you feel are the most pressing issues for town officials to deal with in the next two years and why do you think so?
(2) What skills or traits do you feel you have to offer the town of Fenwick Island and its residents and how would you put them to use to help deal with the town’s most important challenges?
Janice Bortner
Biography:
• Owned a small business for 28 years;
• Organized a volunteer program in Baltimore City schools that created libraries, gardens and enrichment programs for at-risk students;
• Led a grassroots effort that successfully stopped Ørsted from using the wetlands of Fenwick Island State Park for an electrical interconnection facility for their proposed wind farm;
• Elected to Town Council in 2021;
• Served as chairperson of the Residential Concerns Committee advocating for the ideas and concerns of the residents; and
• Member of Budget & Finance Committee for two years and Business Concerns Committee for one year.
(1) What do you feel are the most pressing issues for town officials to deal with in the next two years and why do you think so?
Just as it was a pressing issue two years ago, Fenwick needs to be vigilant about protecting and preserving our unique culture and character against developers and investors who want to have Fenwick as a venue for the rapidly expanding commercial and residential development along the Route 54 corridor.
This will create a burden on the Fenwick community, with increasing costs to taxpayers for the amenities, added police force for safety and more public works employees to maintain services and infrastructure; ultimately, our taxes will have to increase to provide these services to non-residents.
Another pressing priority for the Fenwick Island community is coastal flooding. I have faith in our dedicated volunteers and professional consultants who are actively addressing this problem and will seek property owners’ input. I will support their efforts.
Safety on the Route 1 corridor through the town is another priority. I know the current council is taking measures to mitigate speeding and working with DelDOT to enhance safety measures for pedestrians. I will support their efforts with innovative suggestions and input from citizens.
While some change is inevitable, I absolutely believe we can maintain Fenwick Island’s unique characteristics through cooperation, transparency, accountability, and governance designed to aggressively safeguard our community and its core values.
(2) What skills or traits do you feel you have to offer the town of Fenwick Island and its residents and how would you put them to use to help deal with the town’s most important challenges?
The skills and traits I offer Fenwick Island are persistence and dedication. Both traits were necessary when opposing Ørsted.
I have proven that I am a dedicated public servant by my service as a council member and as chair of the Residential Concerns Committee advocating and facilitating initiatives and concerns that enhance the quality of life for our citizens.
Gary Burch
Biography:
I have been married to my wife, Tracey, for 19 years, and we have three daughters: Chase, Megan and Morgan. We have been property owners since 1993 and on Jan. 1, we became full-time residents in the Town of Fenwick Island. I am senior vice president for the Mid-Atlantic Builder Division for CMG Financial, with a career of 40 years as a mortgage banker.
(1) What do you feel are the most pressing issues for town officials to deal with in the next two years and why do you think so?
I would like to share with you some of my reasons that I feel that are important to the Town’s best interests with keeping our Comprehensive Plan in play:
• Prioritize and support our efforts on bay-side flooding, and to further investigate all options to mitigate the flooding issues. Seek to see if there is any opportunity for State and Federal assistance to assist with the funding.
• Bring back the openness and willingness to work with all residents, as well our business partners, and create a collective positive attitude and positive vision to work together for solutions.
• Pedestrian crosswalks — I believe we need to do more for the safety of our residents and visitors. Flashing lights, but not limited to other options, are needed for all pedestrians’ safety. Another option, perhaps working with DelDOT is to lower the speed limit, as well as other traffic-calming measures. (All-way-stop intersections, speed platforms/bumps, time traffic signals to be responsive to pedestrians, instead of Route 1 traffic.)
• Would like to revisit our parking policy and see if there are multiple ways to find a solution that will work for everyone.
(2) What skills or traits do you feel you have to offer the town of Fenwick Island and its residents and how would you put them to use to help deal with the town’s most important challenges?
Being in the workplace for more than 55 years and a mortgage banker for more than 40 years, I believe I have the experience to talk and work all facets of life. I believe we all can come to agreement if we would just take the time to listen and work together to get to a point that we can agree on. We need to stop with all of the lawsuits that are costing all of the residents of the Town of Fenwick Island.
We need to approach every opportunity with an open mind and fairness to all parties. Be transparent in the everyday operations of the Town and keep everyone informed.
Kristy Clark
Biography:
Throughout the years, I have actively engaged in serving the community. As the former PTO president at the Southern Delaware School of the Arts in Selbyville and a member of an HOA committee during our time there, I gained valuable experience in addressing community needs and collaborating with diverse groups of people. In addition, I worked with the school board to pass a referendum in 2017. In 2020, I embarked on a new venture and founded my own appraisal firm, Clark Advisory Group LLC. Moreover, I have been involved with the Delaware Chapter of the Appraisal Institute as a Board Director and will soon be taking on the role of Secretary.
(2) What do you feel are the most pressing issues for town officials to deal with in the next two years and why do you think so?
The flooding problems by the bayside are critical. The incumbent Town Council fundamentally failed to address this issue upon taking office. Moreover, the perceived parking problems within the town are significant. Instead of placing penalties on commercial properties, we need an improved strategy to manage this looming parking concern.
(2) What skills or traits do you feel you have to offer the town of Fenwick Island and its residents and how would you put them to use to help deal with the town’s most important challenges?
By being so involved in the community, I have learned to deal with different groups of people. In addition, through my work, I am in constant contact with State and County departments. My dedication to community service and extensive experience reveal a strong understanding of teamwork, leadership, and tackling complex, community-centric issues. I have also gained insight into local governance and consensus building.
Due to my experience with appraising properties in the State of Delaware, I can maintain ongoing contact with state and county departments. My background also gives me the ability to navigate bureaucracy and governmental processes, which is valuable for future community service.
Natalie Magdeburger
Biography:
I am a second-generation Fenwick Islander. In 1976, my parents bought a lot in Fenwick and we spent the next several summers building a home. I spent the summers of my youth working in local restaurants and shops before graduating from college and law school. In 2001, my husband and I bought our own cottage, and my children spent their summers working in local restaurants. In 2020, my husband and I made Fenwick our year-round home.
I have served on Town Council for the last two years and as Fenwick’s mayor for the past year. My other educational, professional and civic background includes:
• Seaford High School, Seaford, Delaware, 1980;
• Duke University, A.B., cum laude, 1984;
• Duke University Field Hockey, four-year letter winner;
• All-Deep South;
• ACC Academic Honor Roll;
• University of Maryland School of Law, 1987, Member of Moot Court Board;
• Named Top 100 Women in Maryland by The Daily Record, 2006 and 2014;
• Named Best Lawyers in America, Baltimore Area “Lawyer of the Year” for Professional Malpractice Law-Defendants, 2014 and 2019;
• Selected to the Best Lawyers in America for Medical Malpractice Law-Defendants,
2009-2023;
• Selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers, 2007-2023;
• Founded Harford Hockey Organization (“H2O”), non-profit field hockey club program;
• Bel Air, Md., Parks and Recreation Board of Directors, 2004-2008;
• Bel Air, Md., Field Hockey Commissioner (founder of program), 2000-2005; and
• Bel Air, Md., Girls Lacrosse Commissioner, 1998-2005.
(1) What do you feel are the most pressing issues for town officials to deal with in the next two years and why do you think so?
Coastal Highway safety and completing the dredging of the Fenwick Island channels are the biggest two issues in the near-term, while bayside flooding and resiliency planning against sea-level rise is our greatest risk over the long term.
Through two different surveys and by individual complaints, our residents are concerned about Route 1 safety. We will need to address those concerns through engineering, education and enforcement strategies. From the engineering side, we will seek to “re-imagine” our Route 1 corridor by collaborating with DelDOT to bring needed sidewalks to the rest of Fenwick, median changes that will highlight we are a neighborhood and not just a highway, as well as safety enhancements for our crosswalks.
On the education and enforcement side, we will seek strategies to educate drivers to slow down, stop at crosswalks to allow pedestrians to safely cross the highway and put into place visible enforcement of our traffic laws to ensure that they do so.
Dredging the Fenwick Island channels has been a project that the Town has studied for many years. In the last two years, the Dredging Committee has undertaken the necessary testing and archeological surveys and has filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies to obtain the permits required. We have also secured $1 million in funding to pay for the project. With the blessing of the agencies responsible for approval, we hope to complete the dredging project by April 2024.
Bayside flooding has been worsening in our bayside community for a number of years. Since taking office, we have installed all the back-flow prevention valves and have purchased a camera to undertake scheduled surveillance, as well as to respond to concerns as they occur.
While these measures will not prevent coastal flooding, they will help, in the short term, to mitigate the effects. We will continue to work on these issues in the next two years.
Long-term resiliency planning began with this council when we commissioned a resiliency study by engineering firm, AECOM, paid for by grant. With the engineering study and recommendations in hand, we are educating the residents on the results of the study and seeking input on what strategies to deploy. We will also look at what funding options will be available to us through state and federal grants. We have a listening session on Resiliency Planning scheduled for Aug. 31 and we will continue to have robust discussions to find the right solutions for Fenwick. Our goal is to ensure “managed retreat” is not an option and that our bayside homes and businesses are resilient against flooding and projected sea-level rise.
For more information about issues facing Fenwick in the coming decade and our plans for addressing them, please review the 2023 Comprehensive Plan, which we just completed: https://fenwickisland.delaware.gov//files/2023/06/COMPPLAN2023.pdf.
(2) What skills or traits do you feel you have to offer the town of Fenwick Island and its residents and how would you put them to use to help deal with the town’s most important challenges?
As an attorney for more than 35 years, I have training and experience in the law, as well as advocating for a particular client or position. I have and will continue to offer those skills to advocate for and on behalf of Fenwick Island.
Regarding Route 1 safety, my advocacy skills will be helpful in obtaining the needed changes to our Route 1 corridor through discussions with DelDOT to seek sidewalks, modifications to crosswalks and funding. In fact, I have already started the dialogue with DelDOT to secure sidewalks in advance of their previously scheduled 2028/2029 timetable.
In addition, I can help “message” the educational strategies that we will roll out to help drivers understand that they need to slow down when driving through Fenwick, as well as stop at crosswalks. As for enforcement, I am knowledgeable about the law and what is necessary to help our officers safely, effectively and efficiently undertake their mission.
With dredging, my legal skills have played a role in making sure our contracts are correct and future liability issues with the dredged materials are addressed. As we move toward actual dredging, there will be other contracts to negotiate, potential funding opportunities and legal questions that I will be actively involved to ensure the project is completed.
Regarding bayside flooding and resiliency, I have already advocated for Fenwick and will continue to do so. For instance, DelDOT’s future resiliency plans include installing a seawall with deployable flood gates along the highway next to our bayside community. I have real concerns about the impact DelDOT’s plans will have on our businesses and homes on the west side of Route 1 and I have and will continue to express that their plans should be inconjunction with Fenwick’s plans for resiliency. If we can protect our bayside community, we will be able to protect the highway as well. We will need to advocate to DelDOT to consider a broader solution to protecting Route 1 that includes all of Fenwick and I believe I can help deliver that message.
In addition, I have already started advocating for Fenwick with the Army Corp of Engineers as they begin their study to determine future resiliency options for the entire coastal area, including Fenwick. Advocacy will be an important part of the process as the Army Corps of Engineers makes determinations on how to move forward based upon advocating for solutions that will work from an engineering perspective as well as being a benefit as opposed to agreeing to solutions based upon consensus and compromise. I will also advocate for state and federal funding.
Within the Fenwick community, I will be involved in getting the message out to the residents about our resiliency concerns and seeking community-wide input on how we wish to address those concerns. In addition, I will communicate about what we are doing to mitigate bayside flooding issues now, as well as being a conduit between our residents and our Public Works employees to make sure complaints are timely addressed.
I have spent my entire professional life advocating, and I will continue to use those skills to advocate for solutions for all of Fenwick Island.
Bernie Merritt
Biography:
I have been married to my present wife, Nancy, for 41 years. We have two grown daughters, Caitlin and Casey. I started my career in Washington, D.C., working on Capitol Hill and later became the Northeast political director for a presidential candidate.
I started my public affairs business in 1994 and eventually sold it to a public holding company. After selling the firm, I decided to start a small public affairs business, again concentrating on providing strategic counsel for several Fortune 500 companies.
I served on the Fenwick Town Council as Secretary from 2016-2021 and started and chaired the Dredging Committee and was a member of the Charter & Ordinance Committee. I am a full-time resident in Fenwick Island.
(1) What do you feel are the most pressing issues for town officials to deal with in the next two years and why do you think so?
We must begin to bring back a sense of community in Fenwick. This constant turmoil and neighbor vs. neighbor mentality has been fueled by this council, and it has become a serious underlying problem in the community. When you have the mayor in a public forum saying that Fenwick homeowners have always fought, that thinking is dangerous. It’s not that I don’t think healthy differences make better government, but the constant contentious underlying current being promoted is toxic for our homeowners.
Fenwick faces all sorts of challenges. We need to remember that there have been councils and committees before the present one that have worked just as hard to bring positive change to Fenwick.
Having served on the council from 2016 to 2021, I understand how important it is to acknowledge those behind you who worked so hard on the same issues that you are challenged with. We need to begin to have a better balance and not swing from one extreme way of thinking to the other.
Every council is faced with the same challenges: bayside flooding, dredging, parking issues, resident and commercial balancing and pedestrian safety, to mention just a few. Working together as a healthy community is the only way to establish the goals of the town.
(2) What skills or traits do you feel you have to offer the town of Fenwick Island and its residents and how would you put them to use to help deal with the town’s most important challenges?
I have always prided myself on trying to be a consensus-builder.
Having managed my own consulting business for 30 years, I have learned how to move the ball forward. There is no one person or magic strategy that gets you there. You need to be willing to listen to others’ opinions. One of the most vital lessons I learned when I served on council from 2016 to 2021 is that you work for all the homeowners of Fenwick and not just a handful.
If you become one of the elected council members and you only pay attention to the people you think elected you, then you can be assured you are headed for turmoil. Your agenda must become the priority of the majority of homeowners, not the other way around. I think I can bring that back to the council and would like to concentrate on bringing real progress to our town and eliminate the disruptive behavior.
Jacqueline Napolitano
Biography:
My late husband, Chris, and I purchased our little cottage on James Street in 2008. It was a dream come true for us! We had rented a home for over 10 years in Bethany Beach before growing tired of the crowded beaches. When we found Fenwick Island, we knew the family-oriented lifestyle was the perfect place to set down roots.
After Chris’ death, Fenwick Island allowed my family to return to living. Walks on the beach, watching a sunrise or listening to the lull of the waves at night have a way of healing the soul.
In 2016, I became a full-time resident of Fenwick Island.
I have served on Town Council for the last two years protecting the character that makes Fenwick so special. Professionally, I am a commercial property owner and manager, leasing and maintaining the operations of a 10,000-square-foot commercial building. In addition, I have been a licensed dental hygienist for more than 40 years.
Education and experience:
• Bowie High School, 1978;
• Prince George’s Community College, General Studies, 1980;
• Baltimore Community College, School of Dental Hygiene, 1982;
• Business owner for more than 20 years — commercial leasing and property management;
• President of commercial HOA for more than 10 years, overseeing operations and management of commercial building;
• Registered Dental Hygienist;
• Community involvement: volunteer photographer for Surfers Healing for autistic children and Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding for disabled people.
(1) What do you feel are the most pressing issues for town officials to deal with in the next two years and why do you think so?
The top three issues I would like to address in our town are safety concerns along Route 1, flooding and resiliency on our bayside, and dredging of our Fenwick channels.
We have been working on making changes to enhance the safety of Route 1, with an emphasis on enforcing speed and crosswalk laws. We recently welcomed our new chief of police, Mike Morrissey, who has extensive background and experience in highway safety measures and I believe he will bring innovative ideas that will help support our goal to improve Route 1 safety.
In addition, we approved a new Comprehensive Plan that highlights engineering changes to Route 1 that we will pursue to help make Fenwick safer for our residents and guests.
Flooding and resiliency to sea-level rise is both an immediate and long-term process. To help mitigate the immediate issues, we have placed all the backflow preventer valves and have developed a maintenance/surveillance system to ensure that the pipes remain open. We also commissioned an engineering study with updated mapping of Fenwick Island to provide recommendations on how to manage flooding and sea-level rise projected in the future.
We will collaborate with the residents and appropriate agencies to develop a plan that works for all of us. No doubt, resiliency planning will be a process, but we have extensive in-house expertise on our side and I believe that we will be able to develop a long-term solution that will help Fenwick be resilient to sea-level rise changes expected in the future.
Dredging our Fenwick channels, like the sidewalks, has been a vision for Fenwick for a number of years. Our Dredging Committee has made great strides in making that vision a reality by completing all the testing and surveys necessary and filing for permit approval with the necessary agencies. If approved, dredging is expected to begin during the 2024 dredging, and funding has been set aside to pay for the costs. I have no doubt that the boaters on our bayside will welcome deeper channels to operate their boats.
(2) What skills or traits do you feel you have to offer the town of Fenwick Island and its residents and how would you put them to use to help deal with the town’s most important challenges?
I am very skilled in organizing and obtaining grassroots support for issues of importance to maintain Fenwick’s character and charm.
For the past two years, I have organized community-wide events, such as the Town’s Bonfire and Fenwick Freeze, as well as creating enhancements for our dune ends and beaches. My mission has been to encourage participation in our Town’s affairs, as well as finding ways to enhance our Town, such as constructing dune-end trash enclosures and “Remember Me By The Sea” signs that help little ones who cannot read find their way back to their parents. I was also a grassroots organizer behind the Fenwick Island movement to prevent outdoor bars from being introduced into Fenwick’s community.
I will continue to use these organizational and advocacy skills as action plans are developed to support resiliency, mitigation of bayside flooding, pedestrian and highway safety and dredging. In addition, I will continue to work to protect the family-friendly character of Fenwick. These skills will be important in making sure that sound plans are created, the community engaged, funding sources found and that, through it all, Fenwick stays Fenwick.
James Simpson
Biography:
I graduated from Georgetown Prep and the University of Maryland. I owned a retail business for 20 years in Charles County, Md. I have been active in real estate sales and investments throughout my career. I am married to Ross McWilliams.
We bought our first house in Fenwick Island in 1986, and since then purchased two additional properties.
Last year, we completed our current residence and became full-time legal residents.
(1) What do you feel are the most pressing issues for town officials to deal with in the next two years and why do you think so?
• Bayside flooding
• Bayside flooding
• $500,000 budget deficit
Bayside flooding is the most serious threat we face, and the current council blew up an arrangement that was in place for dredging. Since then, it has been smoke and mirrors.
The deficit incurred by this council is a dereliction of duty to the Fenwick community. We can’t keep pulling hundreds of thousands of dollars out of the transfer tax fund. It’s unsustainable. Vicki Carmean said as much in this newspaper in July 2020.
(2) What skills or traits do you feel you have to offer the town of Fenwick Island and its residents and how would you put them to use to help deal with the town’s most important challenges?
I wouldn’t call it a skill, more of a trait. My parents and the Jesuits instilled in me the importance of being truthful — something that has been in short supply the last two years. The Fenwick community can be assured that I will always be truthful and put the interests of the greater community above all else. I will be transparent in dealings.
We have challenges that threaten the very existence of Fenwick Island. We must create coalitions with the inland communities to lobby the county, state and federal officials to put in place programs to address the flooding on the bayside. It’s not just a Fenwick Island issue anymore.
Kurt Zanelotti
Biography:
I was born in Washington, D.C., as was my father and my grandfather. I lived most of my formative years in the suburb of Silver Spring, Md.
After graduating from the University of Maryland in 1980 I pursued a career on Capitol Hill and worked on several United States House and Senate campaigns and on advocate advertising before transitioning into a 35-year career in the construction trades in the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore corridor, and Delaware. I was very active in the small-business community as a board member of the National Federation of Independent Businesses Political Action Committee and as the president of our Mid-Atlantic trade association.
In 2021, I sold my company and transitioned into semi-retirement. I continued to work on venture capital funding and managing real estate.
My wife, Gail, and I fulfilled a dream when we purchased one of the last remaining 1950s “cottages” in 2005. Since I was 12 years old, I spent most of my summers in and around Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Md. Both Gail and I worked our way through college by working in restaurants on the shore. You can typically find me surfing, boating or biking in and around Fenwick every day.
(1) What do you feel are the most pressing issues for town officials to deal with in the next two years and why do you think so?
The most important issue that the Fenwick Island Town Council will have to deal with is the town’s resiliency or pervasive flooding, and the planning that is going to have to take place between the county, state and federal government. Flooding has been an issue here for many years, and while there may be some increase in the past several years, I am not sure we have data that is specific to our area, and I think our solutions to flooding run contrary to the federal government’s.
I think it is also incumbent on us to formulate planning that keeps our town family-friendly and Fenwick-centric, and not a repository for being the entertainment zone for the lower Eastern Shore and Delaware. Since the town’s inception, the town’s founders sought to make the town an exception to the development that was all around us.
(2) What skills or traits do you feel you have to offer the town of Fenwick Island and its residents and how would you put them to use to help deal with the town’s most important challenges?
As someone who has been involved in business, developed and managed both commercial and retail real estate, and been an investor in venture capital specific to small government, I have developed the economic and people skills that can be used in helping to lead our town and position it for a sustainable future.
Leaders should always trust and utilize the talents of others and we are fortunate to have many residents with passion and professional skills that can be put to use on our committees, and I plan on doing just that.