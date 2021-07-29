At a candidates’ forum sponsored by the Fenwick Island Society of Homeowners (FISH) on Saturday, July 24, questions ranged from whether one candidate would be able to respectfully disagree with another council member who happens to be her mother, to how the town should address its flooding issues.
Six of the eight candidates vying for a spot on the Fenwick Island Town Council attended the forum, which was held at the Knights of Columbus hall in Ocean City, Md. In attendance were incumbents Mitchell “Mike” Houser and Vice Mayor Richard Mais, and challengers Janice Bortner, Paul Breger, Natalie Magdeburger and Jacqueline Napolitano. Current Mayor Eugene Langan and Council Member William Weistling Jr. did not attend the event.
In an election that has been marked by divisiveness centered around several “quality-of-life” issues, including the application of the new Fenwick Shores hotel for a variance for a pool bar, even the location of the forum itself was cause for consternation from some attendees.
The FISH forum has traditionally been held in the town hall, but this year the location was moved when the town hall remained closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The town hall did reopen for public meetings for the first time in more than a year on Friday, July 23, for the regularly scheduled monthly council meeting.
The FISH forum was moderated by Janet Dudley-Eshbach.
Napolitano said she “began this venture” of getting involved in town affairs following the purchase of the former Sands Motel, to which her home is adjacent, by Spiro Buas.
“Things began to sour,” Napolitano said, when the hotel plans were going through the Town approval process. Napolitano maintains that “ordinances were being changed” to meet the hotel’s needs, while citizens’ complaints were ignored.
“There were so many issues where we were just not being heard,” she said. “We need to get a new council in here, and that’s why I’m running,” she said.
Bortner told the audience that she became involved in town issues in 2019, when plans for an offshore wind farm were announced, including a proposal for a substation on Fenwick Island State Park land. She said she felt the town “needed an advocate to stop the Ørsted project,” and started what she called a “grassroots movement,” which she said successfully stopped the state park project and led to the postponement of the project while Ørsted seeks another site upon which to build the substation.
“That was an important thing to stand up against,” Bortner said.
She said if she is elected, “I want to enforce our ordinances” and protect Fenwick Island’s “uncrowded beaches.”
Breger said he first entered the town as a real estate developer in the 1980s, and would call on his residential and commercial development experience if he is elected, in order to be sure all elements of town life are considered when decisions are being made.
He said he has tried for several years to help alleviate speeding issues — particularly on the north side of town — by working with state officials, and that he would like to have speed cameras installed as a deterrent to speeding vehicles.
Houser said he feels the current council is handling town issues with competence. He said that while “some detractors would like to eliminate the commercial zone,” his goal is to “successfully manage the interface” between commercial and residential areas.
He criticized what he called “misplaced animosity generated by a few uninformed group-think individuals,” saying that he feels Fenwick Island “has never been in better shape fiscally, socially and organizationally.”
Houser said one of his main goals for the town is to work with residents on the west side of town to “obviate the effects of sea-level rise,” which he said has caused flooding issues. He said the Town needs two work toward solutions, along with federal, state and county officials.
Mais, a resident of the town of Fenwick Island since 1992, chairs the town’s Finance Committee and the Ad Hoc Commercial District Planning Committee, in addition to serving on several other town committees. He said he has “been pleased to be a part of the town council’s efforts to continue sound finances and fiscal management,” as well as continuing to address “the pressing issues, like bayside flooding and drainage.”
Mais said he has also supported town efforts to address dredging issues on the bay side. In his role as chair of the commercial district planning committee, he said, he has strived for “a balance that allows for reasonable and attractive development of our commercial district without unduly impacting our residents.”
Magdeburger — whose mother, Vicki Carmean, is a current member of the town council whose term expires in 2022 — addressed a question of whether she could serve on the council and potentially have disagreements with Carmean.
“I have the utmost respect for my mother, whether or not she’s on the town council,” said Magdeburger, who owns property in town and plans to retire there next year.
Magdeburger said that, if she is elected, transparency in government and respect for all opinions would be her goal.
She said she would like to use her training as a lawyer to help “keep Fenwick just the way she is.” Ordinances drafted by Fenwick Island’s founders in the 1950s, Magdeburger said, “have helped us survive … this onslaught of over-commercialization.”
She said the “quickest way to change an ordinance is to not enforce it,” adding that when ordinances are not enforced, “The next person who comes behind can say, ‘I want what they have.’”
When Fenwick Shores’ owners applied for approvals for the pool bar and town officials let it move forward despite a town ordinance prohibiting outdoor bars, Magdeburger said, the doors were potentially opened for others to follow.