The Fenwick Island Town Council has opted to cancel the town’s annual beach bonfire for the second year in a row, citing concerns about social-distancing enforcement and other concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council, during its Friday, March 26, meeting, held virtually, left open the possibility that if things look better later in the summer, in terms of spread of the virus, that decision could be reversed.
Town Manager Terry Tieman said that she had spoken with Fenwick Island Beach Committee Chairperson Rebecca McWilliams, who had said, “Based on what we know now, we’re OK if you cancel for this year.”
Tieman said the bonfire is such a popular event that “I don’t know how we could keep it organized” enough to keep attendees safe.
Tieman said the Town has decided to hold its Junior Lifeguard training program this year because, unlike the bonfire, “It’s organized, and we can structure it.”
Safety features, such as hand-washing stations to be used when people are entering and exiting, as well as social-distancing protocols, would have to be enforced if the bonfire were to be held.
“And who would those people be?” who would be enforcing such things, she asked.
“I’m not saying it would be impossible,” Tieman said. “It would just be very difficult.” She added that she “would be very reluctant to put this stress on the volunteers, and the lifeguards as well.”
Council Member Mike Houser said he was happy the Junior Lifeguard program would be held this year.
“I kind of view Junior Lifeguards like getting back in school,” he said. “It’s not just the learning — it’s the socialization.”
Council Vice President Richard Mais, who has been involved with the River Soccer Club for many years, said that, although the club has been able to hold a few soccer tournaments this year, he agreed that the bonfire would be difficult to organize.
“Unless something dramatic happens in the next couple months, it’s better to hold off for another year,” Mais said.
Council Member Bill Weistling Jr. said he fears the bonfire could draw too many people to keep it safe.
“This summer is going to be a boom down here,” Weistling said. “This could be a major crowd event,” he said of the traditional annual event.
The council this week also approved a revised “special events” resolution. Guidelines were adopted last year in an effort to allow farmers’ markets and other businesses to continue to operate during the pandemic, and represented a relaxation of previous regulations.
This year’s town resolution covers the period from April 1 to Oct. 1, whereas last year’s began June 1. Tieman said the minor changes were intended to bring Fenwick Island’s guidelines in line with the state’s.
Homeowner Jacque Napolitano said she felt permit fees, which are waived in the current resolution, should be charged. She also said that special events should be limited to once a month, or three per season, and she asked whether live music would be allowed. Tieman said the Town has no plans to allow live music.
The council also approved the submission of some clarifying language in the Town’s definition of “shuttle services” to the Charter & Ordinance Committee for review. During the public-participation portion of the meeting, property owner Janice Bortner expressed concerns about shuttles, and she was reassured by Mayor Eugene Langan and Tieman that beach shuttles are not permitted in Fenwick Island.
“We have no intention of having shuttles in Fenwick Island,” Tieman said, adding that the Town felt the code needed to be edited to make that clear.