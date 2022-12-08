Businesses owners in Fenwick Island are voicing opposition to an effort by the Fenwick Island Town Council to change parking requirements for commercial properties in the resort town.
At a meeting of the town’s Ad Hoc Parking Committee on Wednesday, Nov. 30, a letter was read that was signed by 27 owners of commercial properties — some involving several businesses — laying out their opposition to the council’s proposal.
The current proposal calls for doubling the number of required parking spots at any new Fenwick Island businesses. The current requirement is 1 spot for every 100 square feet of patron area, while the proposed ordinance calls for one spot for every 50 feet of patron area.
The five-page letter lays out 13 points the business owners said make the council’s proposed ordinance potentially harmful to the business community.
The enumerated objections begin with “The most important reason we are in opposition of the proposed ordinance change is that there is no evidence to support that a parking problem exists in the Town of Fenwick Island.
“Ordinance changes this significant,” the letter continues, “and that impact the entire business community, should be supported by a professional parking study.”
Such a study, the business owners said, would determine if a problem exists and make recommendations on how to fix it.
The business owners’ letter also said the ordinance was introduced for first reading without any discussion with the Ad Hoc Parking Committee. According to records of recent town meetings, fewer than five people have voiced parking concerns in the commercial district.
“This hardly warrants changes this extreme in the ordinance that negatively impacts the business community of the Town,” the letter stated.
While the Town has used the Town of Ocean View and Sussex County as examples when discussing parking ordinance changes, the business owners said in their letter that such comparisons are faulty, largely because even Ocean View’s size, at 1,547 acres, dwarfs Fenwick Island’s 217 acres, while the county consists of 700,000 acres.
“A more equitable comparison would be Bethany Beach, where their restaurants, businesses and service stores use the ratio of one parking space per 250 square feet of gross floor area.