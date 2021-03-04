Fenwick Island Mayor Eugene Langan last week expressed disappointment that the replenishment of the town’s beaches has been put on hold for this year.
Langan said he learned recently that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does not have Fenwick Island on its list of projects this year; it had been tentatively scheduled for the fall.
“It doesn’t look like we’re going to get it this year,” Langan said.
Langan, whose term as president of the Association of Coastal Towns recently ended, said supporting such projects was “the main reason ACT was founded” and that the organization is “swinging into action” to push federal officials to reconsider dropping Fenwick Island’s replenishment project from its 2021 project list.
Fenwick Island Town Manager Terry Tieman said she had spoken with Michael Powell, Shoreline & Waterway Program manager for the state Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control about the situation. Tieman said she was told that Fenwick Island and one New Jersey project were dropped from this year’s replenishment schedule, despite being given the “highest priority” in the Corps’ North Atlantic division.
Tieman said she had also heard from the office of U.S. Sen. Thomas Carper (D-Del.), who is chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works, and was told the Army Corps had “more pressing things across the country.”
Fenwick Island Town Councilman Bill Weistling Jr. said during the council’s Friday, Feb. 26, meeting that “It’s important to stay up on this,” adding that Fenwick’s replenishment has often been tied to Ocean City, Md., projects in order to save the cost of re-mobilizing the equipment.
Weistling said that Fenwick is actually “protected fairly decently now” when compared to the early 1990s “when we had no dunes,” but he urged continued diligence in making sure the town’s beaches aren’t forgotten in the replenishment cycle.
Langan said the town is likely to be one year off of its established four-year cycle of replenishment. Council Member Vicki Carmean said she felt that “every time we come up for beach replenishment, the usual answer is no at first, but you have to keep asking and asking, and I think eventually we’ll get a yes.”
Tieman, however, said, “I’ve been told pretty firmly this is a done deal.” She added that, to her knowledge, this is the first time Fenwick Island has ever been passed over for replenishment, but not the first time for a Delaware project.
“It happened one other time, in Bethany Beach,” Tieman said.
“We will probably benefit from Ocean City’s replenishment,” because of northward drift of sand,” Tieman said. “Hopefully, we’ll make it until next year,” she said.
In a related matter, Council Member Michael Houser expressed concern about whether the move from sand fencing to “post-and-rope” fencing along the dune line was best for dune preservation. Sand fencing is considered useful because it generally traps sand and holds it in the dune while dune grasses grow to solidify the dune. Tieman said town officials were “pretty happy” with the effectiveness of the post-and-rope system.
“Our dunes are pretty high,” she said, adding that there is a balance point where dunes become too high and “we are approaching the high end of that balance.”
Council Treasurer Gardner Bunting suggested that the town move back to sand fencing (also called snow fencing) but move it farther forward on the beach, in order to make the dune grow wider, rather than taller.