In a move meant to encourage the preservation of what remains of its original “cottage” homes, Fenwick Island’s Town Council approved two amendments to its zoning code last week.
The council approved the addition of “Historic Residence” to the list of definitions in its zoning code; the new definition will take its place between “Height of Building” and “Home Occupation in Chapter 160-2 of the Fenwick Island Zoning Code. It defines “historic residence” as “a single-family dwelling, built prior to 1967, which has historical significance to the Town of Fenwick Island.
With the new definition in place, the Council also approved a new ordinance, Section 160-4 E., which allows owners of historic residences to renovate their homes with an eye to preserving their historic nature. The new ordinance gives the Town Manager discretion regarding alterations and repairs to historic homes as long as the work maintains the historic nature of the home and is otherwise safe, maintains the original size, dimensions and footprint of the home.
The new ordinance specifies that height regulations will apply to homes designated as historic residences.
“I think this is a wonderful thing,” Mayor Vicki Carmean said before the council voted unanimously to approve the changes, adding that such measures had been discussed in Fenwick Island “for many years.”
Council Secretary Natalie Magdeburger noted that the town’s 2017 Comprehensive Plan recommended that the town take action to restore its few remaining historic cottages.
Council member Richard Benn, participating remotely, said “I think it will help preserve what’s left of the historic nature of Fenwick Island.”
There was no opposition from the public on the new ordinances.
The council also voted to approve $1,500 in “premium pay” for each full-time town employee who worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-time bonuses will come from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the town.
Fenwick Island received $120,000 in ARPA funds last year and will receive the same amount this year, according to Carmean. The town has spent $61,000 of this year’s funding on valves to address flooding issues, air filters for the town buildings, and cleaning services, she said.
“Our town hall was closed for a good part of COVID,” Magdeburger said, but town employees worked from home to keep town business functioning. An outbreak of COVID among the town staff in September, not long after the town hall reopened, “had an emotional impact” on town staff and officials, she said, lauding those who “continued to come in every day, despite the fact that every day one of their co-workers was falling ill.” Magdeburger said the premium pay for the employees is “well-deserved.
“I wish we had more money, but we don’t,” Magdeburger said.
In other business, the Council:
• Announced plans for a Memorial Day observance at the town park following the May Town Council meeting, with a 10-gun salute and two retired generals as speakers, and approved spending $500 for costs associated with the event;
• Announced that streets will be restriped May 3 and May 4, and that residents not park their vehicles on the streets during those days; and
• Approved the expenditure of $1,500 for the upcoming forum on wind farms, to include $150 for the venue (Indian River High School auditorium), printing costs and hiring police protection.