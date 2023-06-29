The Fenwick Island Town Council checked two major items off it’s to-do list on Friday, June 23, approving both its budget for the 2024 fiscal year and the revision of its comprehensive plan, which drives many of the decisions the council could make regarding future development and infrastructure.
The council, minus outgoing member Paul Breger, whose Fenwick Island property has been sold, approved the $2.4 million budget unanimously. The draft budget showed a projected operating loss of $495,000, which council treasurer Bill Rymer said the Town would make up by transferring funds from its real estate transfer tax (RTT) reserves, as well as from the general operating reserves fund.
“There is no increase in property taxes, as the Budget & Finance Committee felt it was appropriate to use the strong cash flows from house sales and building permits over the last few years to continue to offset the inflationary pressures primarily coming from increased salaries and increased employee benefits,” Rymer said.
He said the committee felt it was appropriate to take advantage of the “real estate boom” in the past two years to avoid having to impose a property tax increase.
Projections by the committee, Rymer said, predict that the Town will have a cash balance of about $3 million at the end of the coming fiscal year, “which well exceeds all recommended levels of cash reserves for the Town” from the town auditor.
The largest cash outlay by the Town in the coming year, he said, “relates to our goal of completing the $1 million dredging project.”
The Town will increase its trash collection fee by $15 this year, to offset increases in what the trash collection firm charges the Town, Rymer said.
Fenwick Island’s comprehensive plan also received the council’s blessing at the June 23 meeting. The vote — from which Mayor Natalie Magdeburger recused herself, “out of an abundance of caution” because she is a member of the Planning Commission that drafted the document — followed a lengthy revision process during which the Town sought engagement from the public through a series of forums and a questionnaire.
The resulting document is designed to help the Town in the coming years as it faces such issues as frequent bayside flooding, climate change, pedestrian safety and others.
“This has been a tremendous project,” Planning Commission Chairwoman Susan Brennan said, adding that the commission had met every Thursday for two years as the project moved forward.
The decision was made two years ago to update the plan ahead of its normal 10-year major revision because issues such as climate change and flooding have advanced considerably as town concerns in recent years.
The resulting document, Brennan said, is “usable, digestible and understandable.” It is divided into sections, starting with a background portion which includes a history of the town and its challenges, moving forward with “Goals and Recommendations” for addressing current issues and, finally, a blueprint for implementing solutions.
Now that the comprehensive plan has received council approval, it moves to state officials for approval by the Preliminary Land Use Service (PLUS), which includes review by a number of state agencies.
Brennan, who received a standing ovation following the vote, praised the comprehensive plan revision as “an amazing collaborative process.” Council Member Richard Benn said the resulting document “reflects the character of Fenwick Island,” and his sentiments were echoed by other members.
In other business, the council approved the allocation of $100,000 for sidewalk projects and the purchase of a new police vehicle. The council also OK’d a request from the Town’s Infrastructure Committee for $4,000 for survey work required to move forward with projects related to the Town’s resiliency study.
Benn explained that the study included recommendations of raising bulkheads by as much as 4 feet to prevent flooding, but that the Town needs to know what the current bulkhead heights are before moving forward with that.
“It’s a daunting task,” he said of the prospect of raising all of the bulkheads.
Magdeburger said she supports the committee’s suggestion, because doing such work will put Fenwick Island in a good position when future state funds are allocated for resiliency projects.
“We want to be the first in line when they’re handing out money,” she said.