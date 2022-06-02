The Fenwick Island Town Council, at its Friday, May 27, meeting moved forward new and revised regulations dealing with topics ranging from dumpsters to shuttles.
In all, the council approved either first or second readings of six recommendations from the Charter & Ordinance Committee, including:
• A second reading of a proposed amendment to Chapter 61-F of the Town Code, regarding regulations for dumpsters and storage containers such as PODs;
• A first reading of a new regulation regarding the handling of solid waste;
• A first reading of new definitions of “shuttle service and prohibited shuttle” listed in Chapter 153 of the Town Code;
• A first reading of an amendment to the definition of “mechanical equipment” in Chapter 160-2B of the town code;
• A first reading of Chapter 160-5 (C) and 160-5 (G) relating to mechanical equipment, hot tubs, pools and spas in a commercial zone; and
• A first reading of Chapter 160-10, regarding off-street parking regulations.
The proposed amendment regarding storage containers is an attempt to clarify the use and timing of use of such containers, which are often used before and after moves to new homes or in connection with renovations to existing homes.
Under the amendment, no more than one storage container would be permitted per parcel, and each one would be allowed on site for no more than 15 days, during which it would be getting either packed or unpacked.
Dumpsters used on construction sites would be allowed until completion of the project.
The shuttle ordinance bans from operation inside the town what it identifies as “shuttles” — vehicles meant to carry passengers and operated by a commercial enterprise or residential communities, whether or not the community is located in Fenwick Island, and having a pickup or drop-off location on a town street or beach street-end parking lot.
Taxis and “ride-for-hire” services, such as Uber or Lyft, as well as public transportation, such as DART, emergency vehicles and those deemed necessary to accommodate those with physical disabilities or limitations, are excluded from the ban.
Under the proposed changes to the zoning code regarding mechanical equipment regulations, the committee seeks to expand the definition of mechanical equipment to include all mechanical equipment, such as satellite dishes, pools, spas, hot tubs, propane tanks, solar energy systems, renewable energy systems and fuel tanks. The definition covers both residential and commercial buildings.
The ordinance change regarding mechanicals sets forth required buffers between mechanical equipment and pools, hot tubs and spas, and neighboring structures. All heating and air conditioning equipment will be required to be located on the roof of a commercial structure. It would also require that no mechanical equipment produces more than 85 decibels at the source or more than 55 decibels at the property line. Emergency generators would be exempt during a state of emergency or a power outage.
Rooftop mechanical equipment would also not be permitted beyond the maximum allowable height of the structure, meaning that the equipment would figure into the official height of the building.
Council Secretary Natalie Magdeburger said the final ordinance change on the agenda, regarding parking, came about as the Ad Hoc Parking Committee reviewed current parking situations in town. She said previous councils had reduced the amount of parking available in recent years “and we’re getting a red flag that we’ve got a parking problem.”
Public hearings on the proposed changes will be scheduled at upcoming council meetings.
The council also approved on May 27 a request from Planning Commission Chairwoman Amy Kyle to pursue a full update of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, rather than the less intensive five-year review upon which the commission had already embarked.
Kyle said the committee has analyzed the last major update of the Comprehensive Plan in 2017 and realized that it would be easier to completely update the plan than take it apart and add sections in a partial update.
The committee proposed a full review and asked the council to support the committee in the move, which it did, unanimously, 6-0. Town Treasurer Bill Rymer was absent.
The Town’s Ad Hoc Parking Committee has proposed some changes to the Town’s parking regulations and distribution.
“The parking problems in Fenwick have increasingly gotten worse over the years, and I thought it was time to address some of them,” Mayor Vicki Carmean said.
“Parking is usually adequate for the retail stores. It’s the restaurants that are causing parking problems,” she said. In committee discussions, Carmean said, “It became apparent that the demographics have changed in Fenwick over the years,” from the time when teens would ride their bikes to their summer jobs at places like Warren’s Station.
“Times have changed. The restaurants are busier, they’re attracting more visitors. Visitors have cars, employees have cars, and so we’re getting into a situation where the restaurants just are busy from mid-June to mid-August, and parking gets scarce,” she said.
The committee, Carmean said, has decided to pursue an initiative whereby other businesses would volunteer to provide their unused parking spaces to the restaurants during the busiest times. The result would be agreements between the businesses themselves, not regulated by the town, she said.
The permits would be made available to employees of the restaurants, rather than patrons, according to Magdeburger. She said the Town would help coordinate the initiative, that “We certainly can’t force a business to agree to help another business” by providing parking. “But I think it’s a first step toward alleviating problems” that Scott Mumford of Warren’s Station, and others, “have brought to our attention,” Magdeburger said.
Police Chief John Devlin said the police department does not issue tickets on private lots but would intervene if there was a dispute.
Permits would be issued for those using the “borrowed” spaces, Carmean said, but the permits would not be issued by the Town, although the Town could provide suggested templates for the permits.
In other business, the council:
• Heard a report from Carmean that the Town has received notification that “We are on the list for beach replenishment,” which, she said, “I don’t believe would start before fall or winter.”
• Set Saturday, Aug. 6, as the date for this year’s town council election. The deadline to file as a candidate is 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Seats currently occupied by Carmean, Rymer and Council Member Richard Benn expire this year; and
• Appointed Susan Brennan and Peter Frederick to the town’s Board of Elections.