The Fenwick Island Town Council passed its 2021-fiscal-year budget — with no fee increases — during its regular meeting on Friday, June 26.
Finance Committee Chairman and Councilman Richard Mais said that, despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the resort town’s finances, with about five weeks left in the budget year, “It doesn’t look like we’re going to take a big hit.”
“I just think this is a good budget,” he said. “The Town did a good job of taking into consideration where we might see some shortfalls.”
The 2021 budget has the Town spending $2.37 million, compared to $2.1 million for the current fiscal year. The budget includes $110,389 in capital expenditures, including a rewrite of the town code at $45,000, replacing the cedar-shake siding on the town hall exterior at $20,000 and upgrading the sound system in the town hall for $6,289.
The sound system has come under scrutiny in recent months as the council has struggled with audio issues during meetings held by teleconference because the town hall has been closed to the public during the COVID-19 health crisis. The council members have been in the town hall for the meetings, but the public has participated by phone.
The June 26 meeting was no exception to the audio woes — at some points Council Member Vicki Carmean’s voice was garbled or inaudible. She said after the meeting that the audio quality seems to be worse for those who sit farther from the computer microphone.
Carmean was the only council member voting against the 2021 budget.
“I cannot vote for this,” she said. “The economy is struggling right now,” she said, adding that she feels the budget relies too heavily on real estate transfer taxes.
She did say that she was pleased that Mais had agreed to hold quarterly meetings to review the budget.
“We did the budget twice this year — once before COVID and once after,” noted Town Manager Terry Tieman.
Despite the hurdles presented by the pandemic, the Town has managed to make possible a service that visitors have come to appreciate — offering rides onto the beach for those who find crossing the dunes difficult.
This year, the Town wasn’t sure its lifeguards were going to be able to provide the service, due to social-distancing protocols. The rides are given in small 4-by-4 vehicles.
But Tieman said she, Town Clerk Linda Martin and Beach Patrol Captain John “Ryk” Rykcazewski came up with a way to safely do the transports, with the addition of a plexiglass shield in the vehicle. The vehicle will be sanitized between transports.
The rider will be required to enter and exit the vehicle on their own or with help from a family member, Tieman said. This year, only one vehicle will be used for the service. Tieman cautioned that the service could be canceled if the number of COVID-19 cases rise.
“If things worsen and the risk becomes greater, we will withdraw it again,” she said. “If one guard gets [COVID-19], it could wipe out half the squad,” she said.
Tieman also announced that two crosswalk lights have been installed on Coastal Highway, at the Oyster Bay Drive and Bayard Street intersections. Acting Police Chief John Devlin said that the lights are working properly. Tieman said that the police department helped the Town determine the best placement for the lights, adding that “getting them installed was a real benefit to us.”
Pedestrians should press the buttons on the light posts to activate the flashing lights, which are meant to notify motorists to use caution. Pedestrians are also being urged not to suddenly leave the curb. Under Delaware state law, vehicles are not required to stop for a pedestrian until the pedestrian enters the crosswalk.
In other business, the council heard the Charter & Ordinance Committee’s recommendation that the Fenwick Island extend a moratorium on new hotels. The committee agreed to recommend a two-year moratorium according to COC Chairman Bill Weistling.
The moratorium extends one put in place in 2018, which expired in February. That moratorium came after the Sands Motel was sold to Spiro Buas, who demolished it and has constructed a larger hotel on the site.
That hotel has been met with many complaints from nearby property owners, the latest involving plans for an outdoor bar by the hotel pool.
Weistling said the committee had considered shorter lengths of time for the extension but decided two years would give the Town “enough time to see the positive and negative impacts” of the new hotel.
The town council will hold a public hearing on the moratorium before its regular meeting on Friday, July 24.