Eight candidates have filed to run for four seats on the Fenwick Island Town Council in this year’s election. The candidates are: Janice Bortner, Gary Burch, Kristina Clark, Natalie Magdeburger, Bernie Merritt, Jacqueline Napolitano, James Simpson and Kurt Zanelotti.
The filing deadline was on Wednesday, June 21.
Bortner, Magdeburger and Napolitano are incumbents. Current council member Paul Breger recently sold his Fenwick Island property and is not seeking re-election.
The election will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5.