Surrounded by family members, as well as police officers from across the state, town employees and town officials, Fenwick Island’s new police chief, John Devlin, took the oath of office in the gazebo at the Fenwick Town Park on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Devlin has been a member of the Fenwick Island Police Department for a total of 20 years. According to the biography included in the program for his swearing-in ceremony, he began his law-enforcement career in Delaware County, Pa. He first worked part-time for several departments, including in East Lansdowne, Pa. That assignment was particularly meaningful, as it was the department where his father, Thomas C. Devlin Sr., had served.
Before his father’s death in 1985, John Devlin had been well into a career in the printing industry, but when his father passed, as he told the crowd in the park on Monday, he felt compelled to change his career path.
From his father’s long career in law enforcement, Devlin said, “I learned about courage and honor.”
After earning his law-enforcement certification in Delaware in 1997, he came to Fenwick Island to take a full-time position in the town’s police department, where he worked for several years. He then took a position with the Laurel Police Department. After three years there, he received a call from Fenwick Island Town Council Member Edward “Buzz” Henifin, asking him to return to Fenwick Island to fill an opening there.
During his remarks on Monday, Devlin praised the members of the Fenwick Island department, as well as the town staff.
“This group of people, they step up to the plate,” he said.
Referring to challenges facing Fenwick Island, as well as the rest of the nation, Devlin said, “These are tough times to lead a department,” but added, “I think we can get through anything we need to get through.”
Devlin said he feels “very blessed” by the support the department receives from the community. He noted that his late father “is here in spirit,” and acknowledged his mother, Anna Devlin, who was present at the ceremony and pinned his chief badge onto his uniform.
“She kept us all together,” he said.
Devlin has been acting chief since May, when former Chief William Boyden retired. Last month, Boyden was indicted by a grand jury on two charges relating to alleged falsification of his firearms certification records.
Now that he is in charge of the six-person department, Devlin said he “will continue to have an open-door policy and will listen to my community.”
During the ceremony, Devlin made reference to two nephews, as well as his father and an uncle, who served as police officers. His family presented him with a photo collage of those in his family who have served in law enforcement.
Acknowledging his nephews, who were present at the ceremony, Devlin said, “They represent the future.”
Fenwick Island Town Council Member Bill Weistling Jr. praised Devlin’s dedication to the community and the police department.
“He’s always willing to share his thoughts with me and others” regarding ways to improve police presence in the town, Weistling said. He noted that he had drawn up a “checklist” of traits the Town should seek in police chief, which included professionalism, rapport with others and loyalty.
Fenwick Island Mayor Eugene Langan recalled that Devlin was the 2016 recipient of the Joshua M. Freeman Valor Award. Devlin received the award, Langan said, for his unselfish donation of sick leave time to a co-worker who was dealing with a family illness.