A state Chancery Court ruling has overturned an earlier court recommendation that Fenwick Island’s ban on low-speed vehicles is in conflict with state law.
The ruling, issued Nov. 22 by Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, negates the earlier recommendation by Master in Chancery Patricia Griffin that the town’s ban goes against the state statute that allows them.
The Fenwick Island Town Council voted in March to ban the vehicles on town streets, following lengthy discussion over potential safety issues.
Bayside Drive resident Kimberley Espinosa filed a motion seeking a judgment from the state court that the state statute allowing the low-speed vehicles supercedes the town’s ban on them. The next day, Espinosa filed a motion for a temporary restraining order which would have prevented the town from enforcing the ban for 10 days.
The council’s decision to prohibit the vehicles came during a contentious meeting in March where several residents questioned the council’s motives in enacting a ban on the vehicles, which council members had said was an effort to make town streets – particularly Bunting Avenue, the town’s north-south oceanside street, safer for pedestrians during the busy summer months.
At the March meeting, Amy Kyle, who lives on Bunting Avenue, called it “essentially a boardwalk,” where visitors and residents stroll and congregate during the summer months. “It is a very congested area,” Kyle said. She added that “we don’t have any problems yet because we don’t have a lot of these” types of vehicles.
Then-Vice-Mayor Jacqueline Napolitano agreed that Bunting is “a pedestrian highway,” which, while she enjoys it, she said she tries to avoid driving on it because it’s so crowded.
Fenwick’s low-speed vehicle ban states that any four-wheel vehicle, capable of going at least 20 mph but not more than 25 mph, and weighing less than 2,500 pounds, is prohibited on any street in Fenwick Island. The measure excludes construction equipment such as backhoes and loaders, lawn mowers, emergency vehicles used by town employees, and electric “personal assistance mobility devices”.
Resident Jim Simpson, participating via Zoom at the March meeting, called the ban “a very disappointing exercise” and said it represents “one person’s vendetta against one other person.” Although he did not say who holds a “vendetta,” Fenwick Shores hotel owner Spiro Buas stood up several times and said he knows he is responsible for many of the recent conflicts in the town, including the low-speed vehicle ban and the changes in building height limits and mechanical equipment placement.
On July 11, the town filed a “notice of exceptions” to Griffin’s report which had been issued July 6. The matter was then reassigned to Zurn for consideration.
Last week’s decision by Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn states that Espinosa “has not carried her burden on the motions” and that therefore, Zurn does not need to address her claim of hardships caused by the town ordinance. Zurn’s ruling states that Espinosa’s motions are denied and the town’s requested exceptions are granted.
Espinosa had not replied to a request for comment on the latest ruling by Coastal Point press time.
Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said the town “is very pleased with Vice Chancellor Zurn’s ruling.”