Four challengers swept the Fenwick Island Town Council election on Saturday, Aug. 7, defeating incumbents in a battle that has divided the resort town.
Here are the unofficial vote totals, from highest to lowest:
Natalie Magdeburger, 377
Janice Bortner, 360
Jacqueline Kay Napolitano, 349
Paul Breger, 340
Richard Mais, 297
William Weistling Jr., 294
Mitchell “Mike” Houser, 274
Eugene Langan, 252
Top vote-getter Magdeburger, before the results were announced, said she felt the election had been a “referendum” by the voters on the future of the town.
Candidates spent the rainy, windy afternoon under tents on opposite corners of the Town Hall parking lot. After the totals were announced, the challengers hugged and celebrated and posed, wet and windblown, for a group photo on the steps of Town Hall.
“We’re excited,” Magdeburger said. “In our heart of hearts, this is a referendum for Fenwick.”
“The people spoke who love the town,” Bortner said. “And they got educated on what was happening, and they came to the table.
“That’s what’s going to happen in the future,” Bortner said. “We love what we have and we’re going to work to keep it.”
“I can’t wait to serve the people,” Napolitano said.
Election board chair Audrey Serio said the official results would be announced on Monday, Aug. 9.