Some 20 years after she was first elected to the Fenwick Island Town Council and one year after becoming mayor, Vicki Carmean is stepping down.
Carmean said last year that she would not seek re-election when her term expired this year, and she kept to her word. Five candidates, including two incumbents, are seeking election this year: Richard Benn, Ed Bishop, Eric Espinosa, Kimberley Espinosa and William Rymer.
As the council wrapped up a long day of meetings on Friday, July 22 — beginning at 9 a.m. and ending just after 5 p.m. — Carmean received tributes from several residents, as well as her daughter and fellow council member Natalie Magdeburger.
Lynn Andrews said, “I’ve been coming to these meetings for over 20 years, and this last year has been the most pleasant. I’m truly grateful to you, Vicki,” she said.
Carmean said, “I’m just so grateful … to just everybody that pitches in and tries to work build something positive. I have a great deal of faith in individuals and their talents,” she said.
“I’m not a person who looks at the glass as half-empty; I always try to look at it as half full,” she added. “I just love this community. I started out — this was a 10-year commitment because I wanted to give something back.”
Amy Kyle, who chairs the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission and is president of the Fenwick Island Society Homeowners (FISH), said Carmean has “just miraculously combined two trajectories … bringing us into the 21st century” while shepherding all the town committees, which were completely restructured after the contentious 2021 election. After a year, Kyle said, Carmean had all the new committees and new members “rolling along in the same direction,” which she called an “incredible transformation.”
Former town council member Julie Lee recalled, “The first time I met Vicki Carmean was when she knocked on my door, campaigning.” Lee said Carmean used skills she honed in her teaching career when she became a town leader. “Vicki has always been fair. She is honest. She had made time to listen to people. Too many people underestimated Vicki, and that was their mistake,” Lee said. “She has worked tirelessly to make Fenwick Island a better, safer and more beautiful community. We thank you for your selfless service and a job well done.”
Lee’s remarks were followed by applause and a standing ovation from the audience.
Magdeburger said she recalled the day the Carmeans became Fenwick Island property owners. On one of their family vacations to Fenwick, she said, her father, Wayne Carmean, “disappeared from the beach,” and when he walked back over the dune later, he said, ‘Vicki, I’ve done something.’
“Dear God, what did you do?” Vicki Carmean asked, according to Magdeburger. “I put money down on a lot in Fenwick,” he said.
“It has changed our lives forever,” she said. “We built that house from the ground up. It was a family project. I’m not even sure there were windows that first summer…”
Magdeburger said her parents decided to move to Fenwick Island full-time following her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis nearly 20 years ago. Then, when Carmean decided to run for town council, “Nobody had any idea what she had just gotten herself into,” her daughter said.
“As a daughter, I watched her serve this community. As a colleague, I have served with her,” since her own election to the council in 2021, Magdeburger said. “My mother is a survivor in many different ways — surviving breast cancer and surviving her service here.”
“She finished strong, as mayor,” Magdeburger said.
Town Manager Pat Schuchman thanked Carmean for her service.
“We’re forever grateful,” Schuchman told Carmean, before giving her several gifts from the town staff, including a plaque that reads “in recognition of her extraordinary vision, leadership and vision.” Schuchman also gave Carmean a blueberry bush as a personal gift, before giving her a hug.
“It was never about me,” Carmean said of her time on the council, adding“I forgot to thank my husband,” for his years of support. With that, Magdeburger moved to adjourn the meeting.