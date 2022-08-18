Fenwick Island’s outgoing mayor, Vicki Carmean, passed the figurative torch to her own daughter on Monday, Aug. 15, as Natalie Magdeburger accepted the nomination to the Town’s top leadership position.
Magdeburger had been the council secretary prior to the nomination by Council Member Jacqueline Napolitano. She was elected to the council in 2021, one of four new council members who swept out the incumbents following a contentious campaign period.
“I am honored” to accept the nomination, Magdeburger said, adding that she feels the past year has been “a tremendous year of growth and participation” for the council and the town.
Magdeburger said that, in order to accept the position, “I have to have a guarantee that I don’t do it by myself.”
Other new officers on the council are: Napolitano, secretary, and William Rymer, who was nominated to continue his role as council treasurer. Napolitano was formerly council vice president. The council has chosen not to appoint a new vice president. The position is not listed in the town’s charter, and the current council said they felt it should return to that guideline when reorganizing this year.
At the start of the reorganizational meeting, Rymer, Richard Benn and Ed Bishop were sworn in as council members. The three were the top vote-getters in the Aug. 6 council election. Rymer and Benn were appointed to the council last year following the resignations of Gardner Bunting and Bernie Merritt in the wake of that year’s election. Bishop is new to the council.
As Carmean completed her final duties during Monday’s meeting, she said, “It’s been an honor and a privilege. Thank you, everyone.”
“And with that, Madam Mayor, thank you for your service,” Magdeburger said, moments before being named to the top council position herself.