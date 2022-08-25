The Fenwick Island Town Council is set to hold a second reading and possible vote this week on several proposed ordinances, including a proposed hotel moratorium, a ban on the use of shuttles in the town and an ordinance that business owners say will have a severe impact on them because it would require more parking than they say they can feasibly provide.
The most contentious of the proposed ordinances has been the one that includes a provision that would require new commercial properties to provide one parking space for each 50 feet of patron space in their businesses. That would double the requirement in the current ordinance, which calls for one parking spot for every 100 feet of patron space.
That proposal, as well as the hotel moratorium, were sent back to the Town’s Charter & Ordinance Committee at the July 22 town council meeting, following a lengthy public hearing during which business owners expressed concerns about the impact the parking requirements would have, particularly on business owners that want to substantially change their buildings or the type of business operated on the property.
Richard Abbott — an attorney representing the Balsamo family, which owns the property where the town’s former DQ restaurant is located — at the July hearing called the proposal a “death knell” for future commercial development in Fenwick Island.
This week, Joseph Balsamo Jr. said the proposal has stymied his family’s efforts to redevelop the former DQ property after plans to open a taco stand there fell through earlier this year.
Subsequently, Balsamo said, “We wanted to renovate the building ourselves,” including adding to the existing second floor, “and find ourselves a tenant.”
Balsamo contends that the Town has denied the family a building permit due to the pending parking ordinance changes.
“It’s like we’re in limbo,” he said, with the building now in a state of partial demolition and construction.
Town Manager Pat Schuchman said she did tell Balsamo the proposed parking regulations would impact their project but said she has not seen any building plans, other than a “conceptual” plan for the property. She said a building permit had been issued earlier this year for the proposed Grab ’n’ Go Taco business.
Schuchman said she told Balsamo that the “plans” she received were in compliance with neither the current parking requirements nor the proposed changes, and that the Town would need to see specific drawings for the plans, including sidewalks, for it to be considered by the Building Committee, which considers approval for commercial building plans that are submitted.
“I don’t consider that a plan,” she said of the document submitted by Balsamo.
Balsamo, contacted at his Baltimore office earlier this week, said of the proposed parking ordinance, “If this passes, we won’t be able to do anything there.” He questioned the timing of the introduction of the ordinances, in the midst of the summer season, when businesspeople are busy and might not be able to attend town meetings.
“The Town needs to slow down and do some more research,” Balsamo said, adding that he feels a parking study should be completed before such an ordinance is proposed. “Why are you doing this right now?” is the question he would like the Town to answer before passing the new ordinance, he said.
“If this passes, we wouldn’t be able to put much of anything there,” Balsamo said. He had planned to add 500 square feet to the existing 500 square feet on the second floor of the former ice cream shop.
“You need a decent amount of patron space” to make a profit, he said. “A smaller restaurant won’t work there. The new business would need 40 parking spots, which there is not room for on the property, Balsamo said.
“I don’t think they understand the economics involved,” he said.
At the July hearing, Abbott said the Balsamos would consider filing a lawsuit against the Town if the parking ordinance is enacted as proposed, which Balsamo confirmed in the interview this week.
“It’s a good possibility,” he said, adding that the ordinance would likely cost his family “in the millions,” in terms of lost property value.
Tim Collins, owner of the Southern Exposure clothing store adjacent to the DQ property and a Fenwick Island resident, said this week that “We — meaning the business community — are all affected in various ways” by the proposed legislation.
Although he said his store and other existing businesses would be “grandfathered” and would not be subject to the parking requirement changes as long as their business did not expand or change, he is concerned that the changes will impact future commercial development.
Other than the construction of the Fenwick Shores hotel, he said, there has been no commercial development in Fenwick Island in years. Many businesses owners, he said, are reaching retirement age and are starting to think about what they could do with their properties in the future.
“It’s not one-size-fits-all,” he said of commercial development and growth issues, including parking, which is a perennial problem in Fenwick Island.
Like Balsamo, he questioned the timing of the proposed legislation and asked, “Why can’t you step back and take a breather?”
The town council meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at the town hall, 800 Coastal Highway, following a closed executive session set for 2 p.m. The meeting can also be accessed virtually via a link provided on the Town’s website, at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov.