After deliberating less than 30 minutes, a state appeals board voted on Wednesday, Aug. 25, to affirm the denial of a variance sought by a Fenwick Island hotel owner for an outdoor pool bar.
The variance request was part of the liquor license request filed by Fenwick Shores owner Spiro Buas. The variance was denied following an October 2020 hearing before Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner John Cordrey. That hearing, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lasted seven hours.
Buas appealed Cordrey’s denial of the variance for the pool bar, which would have allowed the service of alcohol from small bar and café adjacent to the second-floor outdoor pool. The hearing for Buas’ appeal was held Tuesday, Aug. 17. Both appeals proceedings were held at Milford City Hall.
During the deliberations, Andrew Kerber, attorney for the ABCC Appeals Commission, said he thought testimony at the appeal hearing was “compelling,” on the issue of safety for the staff and patrons at the hotel.
“I can’t agree with the commissioner that there was nothing put into the record” regarding how patrons can still order alcoholic beverage from poolside tables, but either the waitstaff or the patrons themselves have to go downstairs, via either elevators or stairs, to get the drinks from the bar in the hotel lobby area.
Particularly in the time of the pandemic, Kerber said, “I would rather not see waiters, waitresses and patrons having to cross each other on those stairs. It’s an accident waiting to happen,” even without the concerns about social distancing ability on the stairs.
Appeals Commission Chairman Michael Cebrick said he felt the Town had mishandled the initial building permit process and should have not allowed the hotel owner to build the pool bar in the first place.
“The town ordinance says no outdoor bars,” Cebrick said. “Sometimes I feel that someone didn’t do their job correctly,” he said, adding that “I don’t want to point fingers” at anyone in particular on the town staff.
Cebrick added that, as far as he is concerned, the hotel’s overall liquor license covers the entire hotel and no variance should have been needed.
Kerber referenced a letter from the Town that was in the record for the October hearing, which referred to the pool bar as an acceptable use, despite language in the town code prohibiting outdoor bars.
Buas, speaking to the appeals board members after they had voted, reiterated his stance that the pool bar is allowed because the town regulation refers to a free-standing bar, of which there are none within town limits. He has repeatedly referred to the pool bar as an “amenity” within the hotel, as opposed to a free-standing bar.
Appeals Board Member Michael Finnigan said he did not feel the Fenwick Shores representatives had made enough of a case for the variance at the initial hearing.
“I think they had their opportunity to make that case,” Finnigan said, “but they weren’t able to respond to the comments.”
Finnigan said he did not feel the denial of the variance “took anything away from the hotel” and made the motion to affirm Cordrey’s decision, which the board approved 3-0.
Fenwick Island’s new town council president, Vicki Carmean, who attended both appeal procedures, said after the appeals board voted that she was “thrilled” with the decision. “I didn’t expect that outcome,” Carmean said.
Cebrick said the Fenwick Shores owners could now appeal the ABCC decision to Superior Court.
Meanwhile, attorney William Rhodunda, who is representing a group of people in a lawsuit against the Town for its approval of the hotel’s building permit with the pool bar, said that lawsuit is proceeding. The lead plaintiff in that lawsuit is Jacqueline Napolitano, who is one of the four challengers who swept the Aug. 7 town council election and ousted four incumbents.
Two other incumbents have since resigned from the council, leaving Carmean as the only remaining incumbent. Two additional council members will need to be appointed.
The pool bar issue was one of several on which the four challengers focused throughout the summer as they campaigned for a change in leadership.