Melody Duverger is the new youth program manager for Pathways to Success, a local Sussex County nonprofit. She is a graduate of Delaware State University with a B.S. in marketing and business administration. She brings her experience of working with a New Jersey teen-employment program as an employment coordinator to Pathways to Success.
She created a camp for girls called “Me, Myself and I,” and was the teen director at Girl’s Inc. She also worked as a property and inspection manager for the Department of Housing Development in Fairfax, Va., for more than 10 years.
Duverger said she is excited to be a new member of the Pathways to Success team. “My main focus is to continue to support the growth of the organization and create new opportunities to offer the program in all counties in Delaware,” she said.
Fay Blake, Pathways to Success founder and executive director said: “We are thrilled to have Melody Duverger on our team. Her experience working with youth is invaluable for this position and will help us serve more youth in Sussex County and the State of Delaware.”
Duverger is married with four children, is a PTA President and a fitness trainer/health coach.
The Pathways to Success mission is to prepare youth, adults and their families for successful lives. They utilize innovative and creative approaches in mentoring and education to help individuals develop to be healthy, productive, contributing and responsible citizens. They work in service to the at-risk communities, in a spirit of offering hope through education and information, creating positive systemic change through empowerment. Learn more at https://www.pathways-2-success.org.