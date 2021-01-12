From expanding a food pantry to building a safe playground, this year’s Capital Grants from the Delaware Community Foundation (DCF) will benefit thousands of Delawareans statewide.
The DCF has awarded a total of $177,224 in 2021 Capital Grants to 13 organizations around the state. Grants are underwritten by the Delaware Forever Fund, and the Elisabeth & Richard Poole Capital Fund for Delaware History & the Fine Arts.
This year’s recipients are:
- Catholic Charities Inc., $15,000 — Pantry expansion and improvement project at the Thrift Center food pantry location in the low-income Riverside neighborhood of northeast Wilmington;
- Cornerstone West Community Development Corporation, $15,000 — Community playground project at Cool Spring and Tilton Parks, Wilmington;
- Delaware Art Museum, $17,800 — ADA-compliant bathroom renovations and security upgrades;
- Down Syndrome Association of Delaware, $20,000 — New office space for a social enterprise meal preparation company that will hire adults with Down syndrome;
- Family Counseling Center of St. Paul’s (FCCSP), $10,000 — Construction of a confidential and safe space for counseling and case management;
- Fort Miles Historical Association, $7,500 — Installation of ADA-compliant doors;
- Jefferson Street Center, Inc., $8,500 — Recreation and safety equipment for the center’s new Gathering Place Community Hub;
- Kent-Sussex Industries, Inc., $15,000 — Restroom remodel;
- Milton Historical Society, $15,000 — Basement waterproofing;
- Rehoboth Beach Historical Society, $10,000 — HVAC system update;
- Salvation Army, $10,000 — Security improvements;
- Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, $18,424 — Construction equipment; and
- Wilmington Alliance, $15,000 — Construction of a kitchen incubator to provide an affordable, high-quality commercial kitchen for entrepreneurs including food truck owners, bakers and caterers.
Since 1989, the Delaware Community Foundation has distributed more than $7 million in capital grants. These are primarily funded by the Delaware Forever Fund, which consists of gifts made to the DCF for discretionary grantmaking.
Capital grants are designed to support project that have a lasting, positive impact on the population served by the organization. They may be used to fund construction, renovation or repair of buildings, and/or land purchases. Capital grants typically range from $5,000 to $20,000, but can be awarded for up to $25,000.
“We are so glad we can help nonprofit organizations invest in their infrastructure so they can continue to build opportunity in Delaware,” DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay said. “These capital grants allow organizations to make a long-term difference in quality of life for all Delawareans.”