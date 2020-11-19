With no candidates other than incumbents William B. Chandler III and Norwood Truitt filing before the deadline, the Town of Dagsboro has called off its town council election originally scheduled for December.
Both Truitt and Chandler will get new two-year terms on the Dagsboro Town Council. They will rejoin Theresa Ulrich, Patrick Miller and Brian Baull.
Chandler has been serving on the town council since 2014, while Truitt first won election back in 2006 and has been serving ever since.
Both Chandler and Truitt defeated challenger Jim Thompson back in 2018 to retain their seats on the council. Thompson also challenged Ulrich, Miller and Baull during the election in 2019. All three of them defeated Thompson in that year’s election.
Dagsboro holds its elections every year, on the first Saturday in December, with two seats up for election in even years and three up for election in odd years. The in-person elections are held at the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department. Earlier this year, it was agreed to allow for absentee balloting, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that there is no need for an election this year, the town can proceed as usual.
Among the items the council will continue its focus on in the coming council year is the ongoing water service issue with the Town of Millsboro as its provider, while they’ll also continue working with the Artesian Water Company to provide a new alternative to the town’s residents.
Holiday events canceled
Also at Monday’s town council meeting, it was announced that the Town’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas Parade, which had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Dec. 8, respectively, have been postponed due to COVID-19.
According to Mayor Baull, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for public health and safety during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
It was also announced that the jolly man in red, Santa Claus, will not be making his visits to Katie Helm Park this year, for the same reasons.
The Town will still decorate throughout, including the light posts and inside Katie Helm Park, and the Town’s Christmas Tree will still be lit up for this holiday season.