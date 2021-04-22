For almost a month now, the new sign reading “No Turn on Red, Except on Green Arrow” that was installed on eastbound Clayton Street at the intersection with Main Street in Dagsboro has caused quite the debate amongst townspeople, and has perplexed many of the town’s leaders in the process. It was a relatively hot topic during the monthly Dagsboro Town Council meeting on Monday, April 19.
The Delaware Department of Transportation gave no initial indication that it was going to install the new signage at the busy intersection in the middle of town, and it has already led to many issues with traffic backups.
Dagsboro Police Department Chief Steven Flood certainly took notice of the backups right in front of the town hall and the police station, where the light is located.
“I don’t know that there is going to be a great solution for any of it,” said Flood of the signage. “I think there is going to have to be some compromise along the way. In peak season, are you even going to be able to turn onto Vines Creek Road, when there’s a solid line of cars on the weekend anyway? Probably not until the light changes. However, we can’t have Clayton Street backed up all the way to [Route] 113. I can see that happening, too.”
The backups now during the “off-season” certainly caught the eye of Dagsboro Councilwoman Theresa Ulrich, who commented during the meeting, “I noticed a couple of times, traffic was backed up down to the fire hall, waiting to turn, and it’s not even peak season yet. I can only imagine it’s going to be backed up to 113.”
The new sign is actually facing the Clayton Street traffic, and it had replaced the previous sign that had allowed for traffic to turn right on red cautiously after stopping at the light. The biggest issue, it seems, based on the discussion during the meeting, is the timing of the lights now.
Councilman Norwood Truitt said he would like to see if there can be a study done on the flow of traffic through the area to see if there is a way to synchronize the lights along Main Street.
“I think we should get some timing information on those lights and talk to DelDOT about a better synchronization and better timing, so we can get better traffic flow through the town,” Truitt said.
Ulrich mentioned that she’d also like to see if DelDOT can help with adjusting the signal to allow for a better flow of traffic.
“Can they adjust the signal, so that it turns red only when somebody pushes the crosswalk button?” asked Ulrich. “Is that something we can propose to DelDOT? To me, that makes sense. That makes them stop. Or at least have a green arrow longer.”
There were several potential solutions tossed around during the meeting. Among them included taking a look at the intersection’s traffic patterns, fixing the time and sequence of the traffic light at the intersection, as well as others to help with traffic flow, and adjusting the signal to activate the “no right-turn signal” only when a pedestrian hits the crosswalk button at the intersection.
Dagsboro resident Cathy Flowers was certainly a supporter of the new signage and voiced her support during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“I know a lot of people were complaining about it,” Flowers said. “But I think it’s important that we slow people down. There is way too many running red lights, running stop signs, and coming close to hitting people, children, etc. So, I love it.”
Mayor Brian Baull and Flood concurred that the town certainly needs to talk with DelDOT about their concerns over the timing issues now, before the peak season hits.
“This is what we are seeing. This is what we are concerned about,” Flood said. “Can we do something with the traffic patterns, lights? I’m not sure if that is something we can talk about, to make sure these lights are on a good cycle with that new sign.”
“The sequencing does need to be looked at. That whole intersection is going to do nothing but get busier and busier,” Baull added.
Dagsboro Town Administrator Cindi Brought said that there has been discussion about possibly a longer time allowed for the green arrow onto Main Street, but she said nothing has been done about it to this point.
Baull made note that Dagsboro and its town officials were not made aware of DelDOT’s intentions to install the new signage, and certainly, he said, were not thrilled about being blindsided by the action. He noted that there had previously been some initial conversation between DelDOT officials, Councilman William Chandler and then-police chief Floyd Toomey.
“Something with a change in that sign was proposed way back in 2009, then it went basically silent for the better part of a decade before it got picked back up in March of 2019,” Baull said. “In that whole entire time, in looking at the timeline that DelDOT gave us, I don’t see anything in here that says, ‘We contacted the Town of Dagsboro to formally talk with them.’
“There is no formal involvement by the Town of Dagsboro or the Dagsboro Police Department, until we all got the Facebook post that said, ‘Hey, the sign is up,’ So to say that the Town got kind of raked over the coals by the people who said we just put it up to collect fine money — we had a lot of nasty calls here at Town Hall. We didn’t request this sign.”
Baull also responded to concerns from residents that the Town doesn’t seem to them to care about pedestrian safety in the center of town.
“That couldn’t be any further from the truth,” he said. “We want everybody in town — whether they are walking, riding a bike or in a vehicle — to be safe. But let’s be honest. … Dagsboro is never going to be the town of Berlin [Md.], where you’re going to see a bunch of people walking every day. In our case here, we have three major thoroughfares, where hundreds of cars go through every day.”
Chandler himself has a relatively perfect view of the much-discussed intersection from his home on Main Street, and he said it’s certainly rare that pedestrians use the crosswalk across Clayton Street. He noted that many walkers are more likely to use the crosswalk to the north side of the intersection when they are headed to the bank or post office.
“On most occasions, it should be a green arrow giving them the right to go or at least a yellow arrow allowing them to turn right,” said Chandler. “I hate to say it, but maybe the solution is to do away with one of the pedestrian crosswalks. There are two of them, on each side of the light.”
He added that, “This may be a function of ‘the law of unintended consequences.’ Because I actually think there is perhaps even greater risks to pedestrians now, using that pedestrian crosswalk, because of the risk that people are going to assume that traffic won’t turn right on red, but they do. I have seen them do it. That is the risk that I think may unintentionally have been exacerbated here by DelDOT.”
As for the claims by people on Facebook that the Town put up the sign “to collect fine money,” Flood noted that, to this point, there have only been warnings given to drivers who have turned during the red light.
“We have not written any tickets for it,” Flood noted. “We have stopped a few people, and given some warnings about it. We didn’t put it up for a ‘ticket trap’ or anything like that. DelDOT put it up. DelDOT claims to have a good reason for it. We’re obviously not going to turn a blind eye to it, but that doesn’t you mean go out and write tickets.
“We’re trying to educate the public” about the sign change,” he said. “We’re asking them to please abide by the sign. It’s up there. If we have to write some warnings, we’ll write some warnings for a couple months. If we have to up it, to write tickets on it down the road, then that’s what we’ll do.”
In the meantime, the council noted that they will certainly be reaching out to DelDOT to see if there is a way to work out the kinks and headaches this new signage has caused.