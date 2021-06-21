The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), in conjunction with Kriss Contracting, will be performing signal upgrades on Wednesday, June 23, at the intersection of Route 20/Main Street and Route 26/Clayton Street in Dagsboro. The work will include removing two signal heads and a sign and replacing them with two T-heads.
The work is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 23, pending weather, with lane closures during that time. Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists. Motorists are being advised to use caution and slow down in work zones for the construction crew.