“Chief Toomey always impressed me as the consummate public servant, illustrated by his long and successful career in the National Guard and in the police force. Floyd was a ‘policeman’s policeman,’ always respectful and cordial whenever dealing with the public, which earned him in turn the respect and admiration of everyone who came into contact with him. He was the epitome of a dedicated and professional police officer, conscientious and hard-working, a consummate leader who led by example.”
Those were the words expressed by Dagsboro Town Council Member William Chandler III when asked to recall his interactions and experiences with former Dagsboro Police Chief Floyd J. Toomey, 64, who passed away on Sunday, March 14, at Christiana Hospital in Wilmington. He had suffered multiple strokes after becoming seriously ill Wednesday, March 10, at Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, where he served as the school’s safety constable.
“When he came to Dagsboro to serve as chief of our police department, Floyd modernized it and expanded it from two officers to four officers,” Chandler continued. “We owe him our eternal gratitude for his years of exemplary service to the Town and to its citizens. We will all miss him. We hold his wife and family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Toomey and his wife, Anne, lived not far from Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, where he started working after retiring as Dagsboro’s police chief. He had been working there during the last two school years.
Toomey served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, including as police chief in both Dagsboro and Ellendale. He retired in August of 2019, following 13 years as chief in Dagsboro, and was police chief in Ellendale from 1993 to 2007. Toomey had begun his police career with Delmar, serving as an officer there from 1979 to 1981 before moving on to the Capitol Police Department from 1986 to 1987, then serving in Georgetown from 1987 to 1993.
He was also a decorated soldier in the military, as well as the Army National Guard. He reached the rank of sergeant, and his duties with the National Guard featured a year of deployment in Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013. Toomey also had deployments to Hawaii, South Korea, Germany and Bosnia. His service earned him a Bronze Star for heroism.
During a surprise retirement party for Toomey back in 2019, the Sussex County Council took time to honor him for his service with the police department. Among the accolades he had received were a Silver Star, a Distinguished Service Medal and two Merit Award honors for apprehension of murder suspects.
Dagsboro Mayor Brian Baull said it was a honor and privilege to work alongside Toomey.
“I think the one word I will always associate with Chief Toomey is ‘respect,’” explained Baull. “He commanded respect in the way that he carried himself and led his men in the police department, as well as the men he commanded as part of his military service. Plus, Chief Toomey was well-respected in the community during his tenure as our chief.
“He was, and always will be, a beloved part of our town’s history, and his death will leave a huge void in many people’s lives. It was my honor and privilege to work alongside him for several years, and I will miss him. Thoughts and prayers to his wife, Anne, and his family and friends on his sudden passing,” he said.
Other Dagsboro Town Council members also reflected on their experiences with Toomey during his time with the police department.
“As a council member for the Town of Dagsboro, I had the pleasure of sitting across the table from Chief Toomey during our monthly council meetings, where he would keep us well-informed on the town’s police activity,” Council Member Theresa Ulrich said. “He was always concerned about keeping the town safe and took great pride in his officers’ accomplishments.
“He was very well-respected within our community, so when he told us about his retirement, as happy as we were for him, we knew we had some big shoes to fill. He will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathies to his wife and family.”
Council Member Patrick Miller had more than just a working relationship with Toomey when it pertained to Dagsboro, as the two served in the U.S. Army National Guard together.
“I had the honor of serving with Floyd in the Army National Guard,” Miller said. “Even though I was his supervisor, he stood out as one of the best NCOs I had worked with. I remember calling him to ask about the town of Dagsboro before we decided to purchase here. He had nothing but good things to report. As a chief of the Dagsboro Police Department, he was a very fair and honorable man. He will be missed.”
As word got around the Dagsboro and Selbyville areas about Toomey’s passing early this week, with many finding out via Facebook — words of condolence, as well as reflections on memories of Toomey started pouring out.
More than 200 comments expressing their condolences were left on a post from Toomey’s step-daughter Alyssa Murray, who was Miss Delaware in 2012.
Murray’s post reflected on Toomey’s last visit to Florida with his wife.
“In December my mom and Floyd came to visit,” Murray said. “He and I decided we were going to ball out on a really nice bottle of wine the next time I was up in Delaware. I don’t really remember why we decided not to do it when he was here, because he said it was at the top of his bucket list. He said it had to be shared with me, though, because that’s just who he was as a person … always sharing everything with the people he loved. We will never get to share that wine, and I will regret that every day.
“Floyd (my phone autocorrects to ‘Floud’ because that’s what I called him) was the type of person to volunteer for a tour in Afghanistan in his 50s, the type to record himself reading a children’s book during COVID to the students he served as a school resource officer,” Murray recalled.
“Anytime you went to my mom and Floyd’s house, he had a glass of wine for you before you could even take off your coat. He even brought me wine in a travel cup when he picked me up at the airport. He was eccentric, selfless, loving and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known. I will miss his stupid texts, sharing wine and cigars with him, and him being one of my biggest cheerleaders.”
Others offered their thoughts, prayers and condolences on the Coastal Point’s Facebook post about Toomey’s passing.
“A true hero till the end... thank you for sharing the gift of life!” commented Julia Emig, referencing that, even upon his death, Toomey was a giving and selfless individual, as he donated a kidney to someone in need.
“Floyd Toomey was an amazing officer and kind soul,” posted Leslie Doyle of Excel Builders. “We met him when we built Savannah Square, and he was so kind, helpful, professional, loyal, and genuine. He watched out for all of us when our office was there, and always checked in on us. He and I had many great conversations about work and life. This saddens me so, and I will be praying for his family as they transition into a life without him here. He has just changed his residency to Heaven, where I know he is settling in and helping someone, it’s who he was.”
Tyler Bare served with Toomey as an officer in the Dagsboro Police Department. He is now working with the Selbyville Police Department.
“Y’all ever had that boss that [knew] exactly what you needed when you needed it?” Bare posted, “whether it was a stern conversation or an absolute comical one? Thank you for teaching me to be the police officer I am today.”
It was Bare who began organizing a police escort that took place on Tuesday, March 16, to bring Toomey’s body back down to Sussex County from Christiana Hospital to Short Funeral Services in Georgetown. Dozens and dozens of state and local police departments, as well as fire service, other first-responders and National Guard personnel took part in Toomey’s escort on Tuesday.
Joey Melvin, a Georgetown Police Department detective who also serves as a school resource officer in the Indian River School District, with schools in Georgetown, said that Toomey was “The epitome of a servant to the public. Rest easy, Chief. We will take it from here.”
The family has organized the Floyd J. Toomey Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, set up at PNC Bank. The scholarship will be given to a graduating senior in the Indian River School District who is interested in criminal justice or the military. Checks toward the scholarship can be made out to “The Floyd J. Toomey Jr. Memorial Scholarship,” and mailed to 125 W. Mill Pond Drive, Selbyville, DE 19975.
Services for Toomey are set to take place on Friday, March 19, at Short’s Funeral Home, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service will follow, with burial in Union Cemetery.