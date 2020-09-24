It’s been a busy few months for the Dagsboro Police Department with more than a dozen DUI arrests in the town.
During a recent period of nearly three months, Dagsboro police have recorded 14 DUI arrests. Thanks to additional patrols funded through the Office of Highway Safety, the arrests have helped to keep the streets safe for the town’s residents and others traveling in the town.
Dagsboro Police Department Sgt. Nicholas Discuillo noted that four of the 14 arrests made were of drivers younger than 21. The department is taking the opportunity to remind everyone of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
“For some reason, it’s a little above average, compared to last year at this time,” Discuillo said. “We’ve gotten a lot of support from Office of Highway Safety. They’ve given us a lot of support — not just us, but the entire state — and they are really cracking down on impaired driving, drug- and alcohol-related.”
Three of the 14 arrests came via special paid initiatives through extra patrols funded by the Office of Highway Safety. Discuillo noted that specific patrols that Dagsboro police have participated in are OHS-funded, wherein officers are especially on the lookout for impaired drivers.
All of the arrests came on actual patrols, and none were through DUI checkpoints. Checkpoints have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Discuillo added that OHS is surveying local police agencies to see if they have any interest in restarting checkpoints by the end of the year.
“We’re in full support of it,” said Discuillo. “We think that they are effective, and they are a great way to get impaired drivers off the roads.
“All our stops are based off probable cause — a traffic violation,” he noted. “We make contact with the driver, and if we feel there is a need to investigate a possible DUI further, then we continue with our task. The more cars you stop, the more potential you have of finding a DUI. We’ve been out on more patrols, and we’ve just been more proactive. It’s a mixture, drug- and alcohol-related.”
Police Chief Steve Flood mentioned during the Dagsboro Town Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, that his staff — which includes two full-time officers, as well as two part-time officers — has been fortunate to have two additional officers, through a program provided by OHS, who are drug-recognition experts.
“Two of us are actually certified in recognizing people under influence of drugs,” acknowledged Disciullo. “With that expertise, I think it kind of adds an extra component to our DUI investigations, because of that extra training that we have had.”
Discuillo wrapped things up by providing some words of wisdom for anyone out on the roads, or thinking about heading out onto the roads.
“If you are not sure if you are under influence, or you don’t feel right, don’t drive, because we will get you,” concluded Disciullo. “And it really comes down to the safety of yourself and the other people that you are putting at risk when you are out there on the road. If you are not sure, get a ride.”