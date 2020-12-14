The Dagsboro Town Council will hold its December council meeting as a virtual meeting, on Monday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. Those wishing to take part can call (719) 500-5234 for audio only. Those wishing to participate via video and audio, with screen-sharing, should go to https://join.startmeeting.com/tadagsboro and use online meeting ID tadagsboro.
In addition to administrative and other reports, the agenda for the meeting includes: (1) a presentation from Clay Snead to the mayor and council regarding the possibility of changing the language in the Town Code to allow retail liquor stores in the Town Center District; (2) presentation of a second interconnection agreement by Artesian’s John Thaeder and Rob Penman; and (3) a holiday policy change, from 13 set holidays with two floating holidays, and a personnel policy change, from "temporary or part-time employees shall be eligible for time off, but shall not receive any compensation for the holiday" to "temporary employees shall be eligible for time-off, but shall not receive any compensation for the holiday,” with discussion and vote on the personnel policy also planned. The meeting will also include an update on the police station/meeting room ADA requirements from Kyle Gulbronson.