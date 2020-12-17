As is usually the case at its December reorganizational meetings, the Dagsboro Town Council swore in two members who will be helping to run things in the town for the next two years.
But it was yet another virtual meeting for the council on Monday, Dec. 14, as it continues to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines established by Delaware Gov. John Carney. Among the reorganizational orders of the evening was council member Brian Baull being unanimously voted to remain as the town’s mayor for a fifth consecutive year.
The two council members who were sworn in by Town Solicitor Gregory Morris were William Chandler III and Norwood Truitt. Both were unopposed in an election that was to take place at the beginning of the month, which was then canceled because of the lack of other candidates.
Truitt has been a member of the council since 2006, while Chandler has been serving on the council since 2014.
Chandler was voted by the council members to serve as vice-mayor for the upcoming year, taking the place of Patrick Miller, who will now serve as the council’s secretary/treasurer. Theresa Ulrich, who will be heading into the second year of her two-year term will now be the assistant secretary. Miller and Baull are both also going to be serving the second year of their current two-year terms.
Baull spoke words of encouragement and hope for the upcoming year 2021 after the struggles many in the area, state and country have had to endure this year with the global pandemic.
“It has been a real challenge and a real struggle for a lot of our businesses in town,” said Baull during the council’s last meeting before the holiday break. “2021 is coming up, and, hopefully, we’ll start to see a little light in the tunnel. Maybe a little of the acrimony on a statewide level, local level and national level might start to calm down a little bit, and we can kind of get things moving back in the direction they should.”
Baull took time to commend the town staff, as well as the Dagsboro Police Department for all of their efforts during these trying times amidst the COVID-19 situation.
“It has been a challenge, to say the least,” he continued. “I think that we have come through it pretty darn well. Here’s to bigger and better things in 2021 coming up!”
One thing that won’t be changing with the turning of the calendar into the new year is the need to continue with the virtual town council meetings each month. The governor’s most recent extension of the state-of-emergency declaration has extended — and even tightened, in some cases — the restrictions currently in place, under the renewed spike in COVID-19 case numbers.
“Virtual meetings — I would probably say for the time being — they are probably going to have to continue for a while,” Baull added. “I think we can probably take it month by month.”
Dagsboro Town Administrator Cindi Brought added, “We can guarantee at least two or three” virtual meetings.