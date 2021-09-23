A nationwide event that is meant to serve as a way to bring law enforcement and the community together is back in Dagsboro. The town’s 3rd Annual National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be hosted at the Dagsboro Fire Department’s fire hall, which is located at 23881 Clayton Street, Dagsboro.
“I am excited that we are once again able to bring the Night Out event back, after missing last year’s event due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Dagsboro Mayor Brian Baull. “We do still remind everyone that, if you feel more comfortable wearing a protective mask, you can certainly choose to do so, and we will have places to use hand sanitizers as well. We do want the public to be safe and still have fun!”
The National Night Out event is an annual campaign built around bringing the community and law enforcement together to build on their relationships and partnerships, to help establish camaraderie in making their towns and neighborhoods safer. It is also meant to serve as a means to bring back a true sense of community for the town and its residents. It’s an opportunity to bring the police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Nationally, millions of people take part in the National Night Out, which generally takes place on the first Tuesday in August. However, due to that being the busy vacation time of the year for the area, Dagsboro has moved its event to October. Dagsboro is not alone in participating in October, as Texas and other select areas also host their events in October.
“The Dagsboro Business Alliance, Chief Steven Flood and the Dagsboro police, and the Town of Dagsboro have worked together to make Night Out a fun time for families to come out and visit with local businesses, see demonstrations from the Dagsboro fire company, Delaware State Police and other participating organizations,” Baull added.
“We are even giving away a free bike and helmet. Just bring donations of non-perishable food items to benefit local food pantries, and you can enter to win the bike, which will be given away at Night Out.
“Also, several local businesses will be on hand, and they will have goodies as well. It’s a great way for both kids and adults to come out for a couple of hours, meet our local police officers and firefighters, talk with our local businesses, and have fun.”
Thousands of communities from all 50 states, the U.S. territories and military bases worldwide gather to participate in National Night Out annually. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events that feature safety demonstrations and exhibits, among other things, with the police, fire department and emergency personnel.