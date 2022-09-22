The Town of Dagsboro, Dagsboro Police Department and Dagsboro Fire Company are teaming up this year for the 4th Annual Dagsboro Night Out, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dagsboro Fire Hall on Clayton Street.
The Presenting Sponsors of Dagsboro Night Out are Morse Roofing & Siding and the Delaware Botanical Gardens. Associate Sponsors include Bethel United Methodist Church, the Clayton Theatre, Dr. Junk, Hurricane Martial Arts, Jayne’s Reliable and Jim’s Bait & Tackle.
This year’s event will feature free tote bags (while supplies last), music, door-prize drawings (must be present to win), free hotdogs and drinks, and other giveaways from sponsors and event participants.
There will also be displays, interactive activities, and other events for kids and adults. Thanks to donations from American Legion Post 24 in Dagsboro and VFW Post 6984, there will be several free bike raffle drawings held during the event (must be present to win).
The entire event is free. And it’s a chance to talk with and interact with local police department and fire company members and learn how they help the community. It’s an opportunity for the entire community to come together and have some fun.