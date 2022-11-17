A local Dagsboro community has engineered stormwater retention by adding a forested buffer near Katie Helm Park, soaking up the ponding water that had attracted mosquitos and other pests, and they recently went one step further by planting a wildflower raingarden in the community. The hope is the new wildflower assortment will attract pollinators to the community.
Carol Thompson is president of the Woodlands of Pepper’s Creek Condo Association (COA) and earlier in her career ran McGraw Hill Education’s Asia practice, serving as a district manager for the company. She connected the dots with DNREC and the Town of Dagsboro to help make it happen.
“It started out that water was pooling in our wetlands, and soon it was a lake and would never drain,” said Thompson, in discussing the stormwater and rain retention issues. “You would come in to our community, and it was just ponding water. The mosquito problem was really getting bad. I thought to myself that ‘This is a DNREC wetlands issue.’ We spoke with Jessica Watson, at DNREC, and she came in to take a look at the situation. It would never drain properly, and she confirmed the pooling. ‘You could plant some trees,’ she said.”
Watson is with DNREC’s water division and earlier had been with the Sussex County Conservation District as a program manager.
“Dagsboro has a small public-works budget, so we asked for a DNREC grant. We could not apply ourselves as a COA, because we are non-profit, but the Town of Dagsboro was eligible,” said Thompson. “Cindi applied for the grant.”
Cindi Brought is the Dagsboro town administrator and provided support for the Woodlands of Pepper’s Creek community. She also attended a recent raingarden planting event with residents.
“Woodlands of Pepper’s Creek Condo Association members and Cindi Brought, Town of Dagsboro administrator, did all the tree planting, and we feel great about these projects. … Katie Helm Park is located right next door — the park is right on the left as one enters the residential area,” said Thompson. “As a community, we are alongside of the park, and where it runs parallel,” along Shady Creek Lane, “and this is where the raingarden is going to be.”
Dagsboro completed the DNREC grant application to get the trees from the State. The Town received the grant and was able to obtain the funds to purchase the trees.
“We were invited to plant these trees,” by the Town and DNREC, she said. “We had a great group, along with people in the community and local officials that manage Dagsboro. The town officers and elected officials, including the mayor of Dagsboro, Brian Baull, were joined together to plant these trees.”
“Now, there were some that were doubters,” said Thompson about locals who did not believe forested buffers could solve flooding problems. “But ever since we planted the trees, we have had no water at all. The challenge was originally building up in 2018 and 2019,” during early construction phases of the Woodlands community. “The town council needed to be in the right position to make the tree request.”
“Envirotech is helping with our stormwater management,” noted Thompson. “Our community just got finished in the summer, and we knew they were doing the stormwater pond. I reached out to Envirotech, and we set up an arrangement, and they came in a week ago with the wildflower seeds.”
Envirotech initially was engaged to control the invasive weeds and some low shrubs that were in the way of the garden.
“We will be planting the wildflower garden this week,” said Thompson.
“We wanted to bring aesthetic appeal to our community of Woodlands of Pepper’s Creek, and to the Katie Helm Park and to the town of Dagsboro,” said Thompson. “Yes, it is a triple win.”
“We know the raingardens are going to attract pollinators and will help with the environment.”
About 55 percent of the flower seed mix will grow in the first year, and 90 percent will be up and blooming by the third year, Envirotech indicated to the COA.
Thompson hails from the Pittsburgh area. She also served as principal for an elementary, middle and high school during her education career.
“I was a full professor at the university level, and I have my MBA. So, I use a lot of these skill sets to help our community,” she noted.
The Town is still working with the community association.
“They are going to reach out to DNREC about creating signs and educational signage, which will be done to explain more about the wetlands near us and also how we created the raingarden, as they grow.”
“We are surrounded by wetlands,” added Thompson. “We want to do things that are environmentally friendly.”