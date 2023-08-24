A 2-year-old German shepherd named Buzz will join the Dagsboro Police Department in October and go to work as a single-purpose drug-detection K-9 the following month.
Buzz is expected to officially join operations for the police department, led by Chief Steven Flood, in November, after completing training at Tarheel Canine Training Inc., in Sanford, N.C., and will be partnered with Officer Justin Wechtenhiser.
“The officer is excited to be getting the dog,” Flood said. “He has a couple dogs at home and a dog around the house. He’s in North Carolina to train. They are very good down there, and we have been very pleased. The officer will have a little time off when he gets back, then he’ll start patrolling with the dog.”
“It’s important to have a K-9 on the force,” Flood added. “You can’t rely on someone else’s dog. Ours will be a single-purpose drug K-9 only.
“With the new marijuana laws getting passed, a lot of dogs are getting retired early or they don’t use them for drug detection anymore,” he noted of the recent passage of state legislation legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana, which many K-9s are trained to alert to, causing complications for officers conducting searches. “We thought it was time for us to be independent with a drug K-9. And he will be available for use by other agencies,” Flood said.
The police department was able to obtain grants to pay for the dog, training and retrofitting the police patrol car for use with a K-9.
Flood estimated the cost at $15,000 for upgrades to the cruiser and $12,000 for the dog.