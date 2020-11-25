It was another busy two-month stretch for the Dagsboro Police Department over September and October, as Police Chief Stephen Flood described, presenting the department’s reports to the Dagsboro Town Council at its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 16.
For the month of September, the Dagsboro police made 246 traffic arrests to go along with 28 total criminal arrests. The department also had to investigate 11 collisions during the 30 days of the month, while also working 1,470 business checks and answering 109 complaints.
They also apprehended seven wanted subjects for local jurisdictions and the courts.
During the month, Dagsboro officers made 12 drug arrests, and worked on five instances of DUI and two cases of resisting arrest.
Things certainly settled down in the month of October in Dagsboro.
The DPD made just 224 traffic arrests during the 31 days of that month, which was a reduction of 24 incidents. Total criminal arrests saw a significant decrease, with just six subjects arrested, as opposed to 28 one month prior.
Four fewer collisions were investigated in October, and 90 complaints were filed with police, versus 109 in September. Officers needed to make just 1,275 business checks in October, which was down almost 200.
Nine wanted subjects were apprehended by the Dagsboro Police Department for local jurisdictions and the courts, which was up from September.
Of the notable criminal arrests made by the Dagsboro police officers in October, six were for drug arrests and four for DUI.