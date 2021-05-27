The Dagsboro Police Department currently has three full-time officers. Chief Steven Flood is looking to add a fourth to the force in the near future, which would allow the department to be back to full staff.
“I just wanted to bring it to everybody’s attention that I think we are ready to move forward with getting our fourth person full-time on board in the next couple weeks,” said Flood during the Monday, May 17, Dagsboro Town Council meeting. “So I’ll be looking to do that, and that’ll cut back on some of those part-time hours to keep those in reserve.”
The fourth full-time officer would join Flood, Sgt. Nicholas Discuillo and Cpl. Anthony Valenti. The DPD also has two part-time officers that have been with the force for several months, Ofc. Renee McKinnon and Ofc. Megan Loulou.
“We would be back to where we were two years ago with manpower, so you’re not really gaining anything,” Flood assured the council. “We’re just trying to keep up with the town residents and their needs. The fourth spot will be the one that we had vacant going on two years now. The part-time would just be on, like, more of a fill-in basis — if somebody is out on vacation or things like that.”
Mayor Brian Baull was quick to ask if the chief had someone already in mind to become the fourth full-time officer, or if the Town would be advertising for the position.
“We do have a couple applicants,” Flood replied. “They are currently working elsewhere. I don’t want to get into any names. Yes — we have a couple people who are interested, though.”
Baull inquired as to whether the Town budget could take on the salary of a fourth full-time officer, and it was overwhelmingly confirmed that it could.
“Yes, the budget has included the salary for the fourth officer,” confirmed Cindi Brought, Dagsboro town administrator.
“It is not meant to be a rhetorical or a trick question, but from time to time, I run into someone — and it’s not often, but it’s from time to time — and they are a resident of the town,” said Councilman William Chandler III, “and they say, ‘Bill, why do we need four police officers for little old Dagsboro?’ So, I would like you to help me give a real good answer when they ask me that.”
“Forgive me, because I don’t have a lot of numbers in front of me, so I am going by memory,” Flood responded. “But if you compare our department to other departments — the bigger departments, six-, seven-, eight-man departments — we are handling just as many complaints as they are, and they have full-time, 24-hour coverage. We’re handling, in some cases, more complaints than they are.”
“There is evil in every community in this country,” he added. “Sometimes, it just takes a while to show its evil head, but you give it enough time, it’s going show itself. So, I don’t want to set the town up or the police department up for failure. I think having four — it isn’t too much to ask. It will give you more coverage for the town.”
After the discussion, the council did not take any definitive action in the process of approving the hiring of a fourth officer. They could discuss the matter in their monthly meeting on Monday, June 21. That meeting is currently set to be virtual.
Also at the May meeting, the town council unanimously approved the tax assessments for the town for the 2021-2022 tax year, with no comments made by any of the members.
Flood also recognized Loulou for receiving the department’s Joshua M. Freeman Valor Award this year, for her proactive and community-oriented policing as she removed an armed driver under the influence from a local business. Flood said she also exhibits strength and compassion in working with medical/mental health needs.