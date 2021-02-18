After the original plans for an upscale liquor store were struck down by the Dagsboro Town Council back in December, the Dagsboro Planning & Zoning Commission last week listened to a revamped concept for a Vines Creek Road property.
The Dagsboro P&Z had recommended approval for the upscale liquor store, but it had needed some amendments to the town code, and those amendments created some intense debate amongst residents, as well as Dagsboro Town Council members.
However, Carlton Savage, a representative of Clay Snead and the Snead Property, last week made a new presentation to the Dagsboro P&Z for preliminary site plans with a different angle, involving a commercial/residential component, which would be called Vines Creek Centre.
“We made a few changes to it, and our intent is a mixed-use approach this round,” said Savage during the P&Z meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11. “We don’t have any tenants lined up, per se, but they will be a flex of retail-office use.”
The Dagsboro P&Z members approved the preliminary plans presentation unanimously, again, with this one featuring three separate two-story buildings. The buildings will provide for office and retail opportunities on the first floor, while the second floor will feature two apartments. The buildings will each provide for 4,800 square feet of space.
Savage noted that, ideally, the lower-level spaces would be occupied by small doctor’s or other medical or professional offices, as well as retail.
There will be 36 parking spaces planned on the property, with four of those being designated for vehicles needing handicapped accessibility.
“I was very happy with the change,” said town resident Anthony Lorenz, who lives in the Woodlands of Peppers Creek. “It seems like it will be a much better fit for our town.”
“From what I have heard, I don’t see any red flags right now,” said Dagsboro P&Z Commissioner Earl Savage. “Some may pop up later, but I don’t see any red flags right now. Will the Town have any say as to what type of businesses go in there?”
Dagsboro AECOM engineering consultant Kyle Gulbronson replied, saying that “any business that would go in there would have to be permitted under the Town Center permitted uses requirements.”
Gulbronson added that the preliminary plan, as presented, “meets your requirement for a preliminary plan approval. There are more details that will have to be flushed out prior to final.”
Like the last approval, the commission’s preliminary site plan recommendation will now go to the Dagsboro mayor and council to be discussed — likely at their next meeting, which is slated for Monday, Feb. 22.
A final site plan would come back to Dagsboro P&Z for approval before then returning back to the mayor and council for final approval.